The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Environment

In Zion, $73 million state project aims to protect Illinois’ only undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline

To combat erosion and provide habitat for wildlife, the Illinois Beach State Park Shoreline Stabilization Project includes building 22 breakwater structures along 2.2 miles of shoreline to help protect the beach, providing natural habitat for wildlife.

By  Cole Longcor | Capitol News Illinois
   
SHARE In Zion, $73 million state project aims to protect Illinois’ only undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline
Breakwater structures that are being built along the Lake Michigan shoreline at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion.

Breakwater structures that are being built along the Lake Michigan shoreline at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion.

Michels Construction Inc.

At Illinois Beach State Park in Zion, a $73 million state-funded project is aiming to stabilize the last undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline in Illinois and, in the process, help protect endangered native species.

The state park near the Wisconsin border encompasses six and a half miles — about 10% — of Illinois’ Lake Michigan shoreline.

But the undeveloped shoreline can erode as much as 100 feet a year, according to the Illinois Capital Development Board, which is partially overseeing the project. 

To combat that erosion, the Illinois Beach State Park Shoreline Stabilization Project includes work underway since last year to build 22 breakwater structures along 2.2 miles of shoreline to help protect the beach, providing natural habitat for wildlife. 

Without this, the beach “would continue to slowly migrate and erode,” says Lauren Grenlund, a spokesperson for the state agency. 

The money for the project is coming from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, a $45 billion, six-year infrastructure plan approved by legislators in 2019. The Illinois Beach State Park construction started last year, with much of it done. The beach area in the middle of the park still will see more construction this summer. Work is expected to be completed in August. 

Earlier this year, the Zion work became the first freshwater project and first project in the Midwest to be recognized by The Waterfront Alliance, a New York water infrastructure advocacy group, under its Waterfront Edge Design Guidelines. 

Grenlund says state officials decided to spend the $12,500 application fee to seek the certification, saying the project is the “highest standard of waterfront design.” 

“Where this one really stood out [are the] ecological features that they built into the breakwater,” says Joseph Sutkowi, The Waterfront Alliance’s chief waterfront design officer. “That's what kind of took this one beyond just a typical breakwaters project, which is often not that environmentally beneficial.” 

The project aims to create habitats on the calm, shoreside of the breakwaters. The top of one of the structures will have 10 built-in nests for migratory shorebirds, such as the Caspian tern and endangered common tern. Sutkowi says stabilizing the shore and creating habitat will help protect animals that make their home on the beach, including the endangered piping plover, another migratory bird species. 

Under the lake’s surface, reclaimed concrete blocks from the site and native plants will be used to create aqua gardens and habitats for species such as mudpuppies and yellow perch. 

To balance all of this with people’s access to the park, a natural barrier, using driftwood and sunken trees, will be created between the breakwater structures and the beach. Views from the beach should not be affected because the structures are mostly submerged and spaced out, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and The Waterfront Alliance.

A graphic look at the new breakwater structures at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion, which are creating new habitats for native species including tern nests and aquatic gardens.

The new breakwater structures at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion will establish new habitats for native species including tern nests and aquatic gardens.

The Waterfront Alliance’s WEDG Verified Project Case Study

Next Up In News
Chicago police officer, 4 others hospitalized after car crash in Englewood
Cloudy skies in Chicago area could impede view of the solar eclipse
300 migrants to be housed at shuttered Catholic church on Northwest Side
Giant sculpture to be moved from Thompson Center by end of April
Want to see the solar eclipse in Chicago? Here’s what to know, where to go
Paul Phillips, Chicago Symphony Orchestra violinist for four decades, dies at 77
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, April 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ayo Dosunmu Isaiah Hartenstein
Bulls
Bulls draw first blood in three-game ‘series’ with former coach Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks
The Knicks and Bulls hit an odd part of the schedule as the regular season comes to an end, playing three times in 10 days.
By Joe Cowley
 
Luis Robert Jr. grimaces after hitting a double Friday night against the Royals. He would leave the game with a hip injury.
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. hurt in White Sox’ latest loss
On the same day Eloy Jimenez landed on the injured list with an adductor strain, Robert injured his right hip flexor running out a double in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to the Royals that dropped the Sox to 1-6.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso shoots over North Carolina State center River Baldwin in the women's Final Four on Friday in Cleveland.
College Sports
South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State to reach NCAA title game
Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina emphatically kept its perfect season going with a 78-59 victory over North Carolina State on Friday night.
By Associated Press
 
AP17233690248943.jpg
News
Cloudy skies in Chicago area could impede view of the solar eclipse
A storm is expected to move from the southern Rockies to the Midwest Sunday and may leave some lingering clouds Monday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 