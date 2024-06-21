The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist, offers flash designs of cicadas to celebrate the historic emergence this spring.

Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist, offers flash designs of cicadas to celebrate the historic emergence this spring.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Art

Cicada tattoos? 'To me, cicadas are synonymous with home'

For these women, tattoos featuring cicadas help them reflect on their lives — in 17-year chunks.

By  Mary Norkol
   

Growing up in the 1990s, Jillian McKeown remembers shoveling cicadas off her sidewalk in the west suburbs.

Kitty Paul Jones gets nostalgic when the insects come out, remembering how she’d pick them off trees as a kid.

Jessica Flink thinks about how she isn’t the same person she was 17 years ago, the last time the periodical cicadas emerged in northern Illinois.

All three women sat cicada tattoos help them reflect on their lives — in 17-year chunks.

“I kept thinking of a rebirth, going through that time in my life, and, all of a sudden, I’m thinking, ‘What am I passionate about?’ ” says Flink, who got a cicada tattoo in Colorado a few years ago. “Cicadas can sometimes represent a carefree living. And it kind of represented that time in my life.”

Cicada Watch 2024
cicada watch promo image.png
Find cicada coverage, photos, maps and more here
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.
 
Cicada Bobblehead (2).jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada bobbleheads emerge at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
The museum’s first cicada bobblehead is a nod to the double brood emergence of the 13-year and 17-year cicadas in more than a dozen states, including both broods in Illinois.
By Kade Heather
 
Newlyweds Bree Aguilar (left) and Ivan Garcia Jr. stand for a photo outside their home on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Cicada Watch 2024
This year's hot summer wedding accessory? Cicadas
“As much as it sucks to get married in the middle of a cicada awakening, it is definitely memorable,” said Bree Aguilar, who had an outdoor ceremony earlier this month.
By Grace Herzog | For the Sun-Times
 
CICADAS-052224-06.JPG
Cicada Watch 2024
The 17-year cicadas will die out soon. Here's what to do after they're gone
Morton Arboretum experts have tips for turning cicadas into fertilizer, caring for trees and more.
By Mary Norkol
 
CICADASCULPTURES-06XX24-7.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
Insect Asylum aims to inspire with public cicada art, now on display in Chicago neighborhoods
As part of the group’s “Cicada Parade-A” initiative, art sculptures of the creatures are popping in the city.
By Erica Thompson
 
cicada2024lateMayWilmettepaleemergingRS.jpg
Outdoors
A cocktail of wild: Malört, ICASSTT, cicadas, leucism, rabbits, coyotes, velvet bucks
Column with a mishmash of the wild world—cicada wonders, a leucistic catfish, too many rabbits, hoping for coyotes and bucks in velvet spotted while frog monitoring—and Malört.
By Dale Bowman
 
Taste
Locals indulge in cicada snacks — available every 17 years
‘Like any self-respecting American, I’m going to deep fry them in a little beer batter. Anything’s good in garlic butter, right?’ said Geoff Marshall, a cicada fan who cooked up the insects for his friends.
By Mary Norkol
 
IMG_1601 2.jpeg
Columnists
The story of Kabir, and his journey to Riverside to see the cicadas
Like frightened suburbanites, cicadas don’t get to the city as much as they should. So one family went in search of them.
By Neil Steinberg
 

It’s a big year for cicadas and people who love them. The 17-year brood emerged across the Chicago area at the same time as the 13-year brood in southern Illinois, with some overlap — a phenomenon that hadn’t happened in 221 years.

Flink and her husband get a new tattoo every time they travel. During their drive to Colorado Springs, thinking about moving there. Flink, who lives in Crest Hill, says she felt she was on the brink of change.

Jessica Flink of Crest Hill shows off her cicada tattoo with a 17-year periodical cicada on her arm.

Jessica Flink of Crest Hill shows off her cicada tattoo with a 17-year periodical cicada on her arm.

Provided

It didn’t turn out to be a move. But, soon after that vacation, she learned she was pregnant for the first time. Now, her daughter Ripley wakes up looking for the cicadas — “adas,” she calls them.

Flick looks at the tattoo on her forearm and sees it as a symbol of rebirth.

“Just like how a cicada changes so quickly [from] a nymph and then sheds its shell, I’m not the same person I was 17 years ago,” she says.

Jessica Flink's daughter Ripley puts cicadas in her mom's hair.

Jessica Flink’s daughter Ripley puts cicadas in her mom’s hair.

Provided

Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, near Kankakee, was a teenager when the 17-year cicadas last emerged. She remembers riding with her father on his motorcycle, arms around his waist, in the summer to get ice cream — and taking cover behind him to to avoid being pelted by the flying insects.

Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist.

Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist.

Provided

Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas. | Provided
1 of 3
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas. | Provided
2 of 3
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas. | Provided
3 of 3
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.
Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist in Bradley, offers flash designs inspired by cicadas.

Jones, who works at Electric Lady Lounge tattoo shop, doesn’t have any cicada tattoos but created cicada-inspired designs for her flash — a selection for customers to choose from. Two show a cicada outline filled with colors. One has a cicada nymph. Another is a banner featuring the words “scream, - - - -, and die 2024.” Jones says that’s a meme-ified motto of the cicadas, whose brief life above ground consists of buzzing, mating and then dying.

She says she saw similar memes and thought: “ ‘Wow, that’s me! That’s all I want to do.’ That’s a really big part of millennial culture, too — both nostalgia and meme culture.”

McKeown, a librarian in Rogers Park, grew up in Villa Park and laughs at the memory of her 7-year-old self shoveling cicadas off the sidewalk. “I feel like that really informed my childhood and left a stamp on me,” she says.

Jillian McKeown got a cicada tattoo in honor of the insects she says represent Illinois summers and nostalgia for her childhood.

Jillian McKeown got a cicada tattoo in honor of the insects she says represent Illinois summers and nostalgia for her childhood.

Provided

Adding to her other nature-themed tattoos, McKeown got a tattoo of an annual cicada in 2020. She says the bugs give her a sense of nostalgia and pride.

“If you are from Illinois, I feel like cicadas punctuate every season,” she says, noting that summer is marked by the emergence and buzzing of annual cicadas. “To me, cicadas are synonymous with home.”

McKeown says getting the tattoo early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was lonely and unsure of things, was reassuring.

“We were all in such a dark place,” she says. “Getting this tattoo — and not only getting the tattoo but getting the cicada — just gave me this feeling of childhood comfort and hope in kind of a strange way.”

Music
In his final season at the helm of the Grant Park Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar reflects on the past 25 years
Murals and Mosaics
Budlong Woods Branch library mural symbolizes immigration, metamorphosis, threats to books
Theater
For ‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,’ the path to Goodman Theatre was paved with creative risks
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin June 18, 2024. This is Trump's third visit to Wisconsin, a key swing state in 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776159922
Letters to the Editor
Will Donald Trump ever wake up and see 'the light?'
Will he support a federal law so expectant mothers who have miscarriages don’t end up facing criminal charges? What about teachers who are afraid of losing their jobs if they say a wrong word in class?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Former Ald. Ed Burke walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building during a lunch break on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Chicago's once-powerful Ed Burke faces sentencing Monday, 'very humbling' days could be ahead
Nearly a decade has passed since an Illinois politician as significant as Burke faced sentencing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. The need to send a message to others is sure to be on the judge’s mind when she makes her decision.
By Jon Seidel  and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Supreme Court
Nation/World
The Supreme Court upholds a gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims
The justices ruled 8-1 Friday in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners.
By Associated Press
 
Larry Neuman_MDW.jpg
Crime
Retired Chicago police officer who was ordained preacher killed on West Side: 'He was the kindest man you knew'
Larry Neuman, 73, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street. He was a “pillar” of his beloved West Garfield Park community, according to Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church.
By Emmanuel Camarillo  and Cindy Hernandez
 
Google street view of WhirlyBall's Bucktown location.
Small Business
WhirlyBall files for small-business bankruptcy protection
The company’s subchapter V filing, which is under Chapter 11, comes after the business marked its 30-year anniversary in 2023.
By Abby Miller
 