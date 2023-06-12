Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers

An inaugural Sun-Times event, Hear My Story brings you a storytelling experience for all ages. Drag performers from Chicago will tell their stories of perseverance, truth, love and acceptance, answering the question “Why do I do drag?”

Last July, a family-friendly drag show at UpRising Bakery and Cafe was canceled after an anti-LGBTQIA+ hate crime and dispute with Lake in the Hills city officials. In response, the Sun-Times Editorial Board published an editorial, citing that “hate is not effective.”

Join us to learn more about LGBTQIA+ performers in Chicago and the surrounding communities by attending an evening of family fun, lively performances and storytelling!

Our host, Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, will be joined by performers:



Jakki Love, one of the performers who was scheduled for the UpRising Bakery event. She’s the pretty stupid pop diva from the suburbs of Chicago, winning you over with her gorgeous looks and capturing your hearts with her camp performances.

Starr Stallion, a 21-year-old from Michigan who teaches people to be confident, fierce, and bold through her theatrical drag numbers.

Allegra Dee Love, a high energy, fun, dancing diva who loves to be silly, creative and pay homage to amazing Black female artists in her performances.

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m. CT.

Where: The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia Ave.)

Note: Admittance is subject to venue capacity. Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian.

