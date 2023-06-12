The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
Events LGBTQIA+ News

Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers

Join us for a family-friendly storytelling experience with Sun-Times columnist and host Ismael Perez and drag performers Jakki Love, Starr Stallion and Allegra Dee Love on June 27 at 6 p.m. at The Hideout.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers
hearMyStory_0623_digital_EventChorus.png

An inaugural Sun-Times event, Hear My Story brings you a storytelling experience for all ages. Drag performers from Chicago will tell their stories of perseverance, truth, love and acceptance, answering the question “Why do I do drag?” 

Last July, a family-friendly drag show at UpRising Bakery and Cafe was canceled after an anti-LGBTQIA+ hate crime and dispute with Lake in the Hills city officials. In response, the Sun-Times Editorial Board published an editorial, citing that hate is not effective.” 

Join us to learn more about LGBTQIA+ performers in Chicago and the surrounding communities by attending an evening of family fun, lively performances and storytelling!

Our host, Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez, will be joined by performers:

  • Jakki Love, one of the performers who was scheduled for the UpRising Bakery event. She’s the pretty stupid pop diva from the suburbs of Chicago, winning you over with her gorgeous looks and capturing your hearts with her camp performances. 
  • Starr Stallion, a 21-year-old from Michigan who teaches people to be confident, fierce, and bold through her theatrical drag numbers. 
  • Allegra Dee Love, a high energy, fun, dancing diva who loves to be silly, creative and pay homage to amazing Black female artists in her performances.

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m. CT. 
Where: The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia Ave.

Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers
June 27 from 6-8 p.m. CT at The Hideout
RSVP

Note: Admittance is subject to venue capacity. Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Next Up In News
Pritzker delivers ‘The Office’-themed Northwestern commencement address — with Steve Carell in audience
What to know about affirmative action ahead of Supreme Court ruling
Chicago counterfeiter-turned-painter still finds money much to his liking
FOP demands same 12 weeks of paid parental leave Johnson gave teachers
Chicago woman’s Italian dream now a reality
4 killed, at least 28 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
The Latest
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives the commencement address at Northwestern University on Monday, June 12, 2023.
News
Pritzker delivers ‘The Office’-themed Northwestern commencement address — with Steve Carell in audience
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday gave Northwestern University graduates practical advice he learned from some of his favorite characters on “The Office.” But according to that other office — the governor’s office — Pritzker didn’t know one of the stars of the show would be there in person.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
All-electric buildings in Chicago could pave the way for lower utility bills, especially for residents living in neighborhoods of color, and also create jobs.
Letters to the Editor
Mayor Johnson should embrace all-electric buildings in Chicago
The key to resolving high gas bills lies in all-electric buildings, a sustainable answer to skyrocketing costs.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Students walk across the University of Chicago campus.
Education
What to know about affirmative action ahead of Supreme Court ruling
Justices may ban the consideration of race, which could have ripple effects beyond who gets admitted to college.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Arthur J. Williams Jr., an artist who used to be a counterfeiter and spent 12 years in prison, paints in his studio in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Tuesday, May 31, 2023. Williams counterfeited the 1996 $100 bill and learned how to paint in prison. Money is a motif in his paintings. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago counterfeiter-turned-painter still finds money much to his liking
Arthur J. Williams spent 12 years in prison, where he learned to paint — and now he’s a successful artist in Chicago whose work on canvas features all things currency.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara addresses a group of union protesters and supporters at an October 2021 rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
City Hall
FOP demands same 12 weeks of paid parental leave Johnson gave teachers
“The teachers were granted parental leave — without bargaining. We certainly expect the same considerations for our membership,” John Catanzara, Fraternal Order of Police president, told members in a video posted late Friday.
By Fran Spielman
 