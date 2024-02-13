At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman .

Isikoff and Klaidman discuss their just-released book, “ Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election ,” an in-depth investigation of Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and his subsequent indictment by a Georgia prosecutor.

Stream the show online starting February 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!

