On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman.
Isikoff and Klaidman discuss their just-released book, “Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election,” an in-depth investigation of Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and his subsequent indictment by a Georgia prosecutor.
Stream the show online starting February 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!
At The Table with Lynn Sweet
Thursday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m.
To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.
