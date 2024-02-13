The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman discuss new book “Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election” on February 22.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman.

Isikoff and Klaidman discuss their just-released book, “Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election,” an in-depth investigation of Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and his subsequent indictment by a Georgia prosecutor.

Stream the show online starting February 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Thursday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m.
