Monday, January 22, 2024
In Their Own Words: Chicago Gun Violence Survivors Speak on Inclusive Storytelling

Join the Chicago Sun-Times and The Trace Feb. 22 for an evening focused on telling survivors’ stories of gun violence.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
trace_cst_logo_1523x1200.png

Join the Chicago Sun-Times and The Trace for an evening focused on telling survivors’ stories of gun violence. 

Following our joint publication of Chicago Stories of Survival, a project that trained survivors to tell their stories in their own words, you’ll hear from the participants directly about what it’s like to recover from gun violence. They’ll discuss their writing process and talk about what they need from lawmakers and the media to better navigate Chicago’s gun violence crisis and continue on a path toward healing. You’ll also hear from local media leaders about their efforts to better include survivors.

Together, we’ll brainstorm ways that local news organizations and everyday Chicagoans can help meet survivors’ needs through more human-focused coverage. 

This event is free, and refreshments will be provided. 

Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5-7 p.m. Central Time.
RSVP NOW

Please note: Preregistration is required, and all attendees must present a valid ID to comply with the venue’s policy. 

The Impact House has ample public transportation and parking options. The main entrance is on the northwest corner of Madison and Wells.

