Saturday, March 16, 2024
Chicago Fire Sports

Kellyn Acosta’s late prayer lifts Fire to first win of season

He scored from beyond midfield at the 99th minute

By  Associated Press
   
Kellyn Acosta

Chicago Fire forward Kellyn Acosta, left, celebrates with teammates Hugo Cuypers, rear, and Allan Arigoni (27) after scoring his game winning goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montréal, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Chicago.

Matt Marton/AP

Kellyn Acosta scored from beyond midfield at the 99th minute on a misplayed ball by the keeper, and the Fire completed a stunning 4-3 comeback victory against CF Montreal on Saturday at Soldier Field for their first win of the season.

With a strong wind off Lake Michigan, Acosta, a recent free-agent pickup, lofted the ball following a Montreal clear. Jonathan Sirois ran to cover but came in too far under it and despite his attempt to haul it in, it bounced off his outstretched hands and rolled into the goal.

With the win, Frank Klopas became the third Fire coach to reach 50 career coaching wins, joining Bob Bradley (82) and Dave Sarachan (55).

Montreal posted leads of 2-0 and 3-1 and seemed on the verge of securing its 10th point in four road games to start the season before Chicago rallied and Montreal cratered.

Raheem Edwards, a former member of the Fire (1-2-1), was shown a red card in the 82nd minute for violent conduct and sent off. Brian Gutierrez converted the penalty going to the right as Sirois dove left, reducing the deficit to a goal.

At the 95th minute, Hugo Cuypers knotted it at 3 when he found the high center of the goal from the left side of the box. Carlos Teran was credited with the assist off a header following a corner.

Matias Coccaro scored two early goals on penalty kicks at the seventh and 12th minute for a 2-0 Montreal lead.

Maren Haile-Selassie got the Fire on the board at the eighth minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Dominik Yankov appeared to have cemented it for Montreal (2-1-1) when he found the bottom left corner off an assist by Josef Martínez for a 3-1 lead in the 70th minute.

The Fire outshot Montreal 22-8, including a 12-3 edge on shots on target.

Sun-Times wires

