The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Why the Fire should move on from Xherdan Shaqiri now

Out of contract and likely not a part of the team’s future, Shaqiri’s continued presence is no longer needed and could hurt the development of young attacker Brian Gutierrez.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
The Fire have earned five points from their last three games, all without Xherdan Shaqiri.

Courtesy of the Fire

In the 61st minute of the Fire’s victory last Saturday against the Galaxy, Brian Gutierrez intercepted a pass a few feet past midfield. Gutierrez rushed down the middle of the field and shot from about 25 yards, ricocheting his attempt off both goalposts before the ball crossed the line for perhaps the Fire’s best goal of the season.

It’s not a coincidence this happened without Xherdan Shaqiri. For the Fire, there’s no reason to give their most expensive player another second on the field in their colors.

Shaqiri was allowed to leave for the Swiss national team’s training camp in preparation for Euro 2024 before the Fire’s May 25 match against D.C. United. The camp began May 27, meaning Shaqiri could have suited up for the Fire before departing.

Since that decision, the Fire have five points in three matches. That’s not a torrid pace, but it’s a steep improvement from most of their season.

“At the point where we are at the moment as a group, we needed and I needed everyone to be focusing on one thing, and it’s just normal,” coach Frank Klopas said after the D.C. United game. “It’s from a human standpoint, that the guy could be thinking with the Euros, it could be the last one [of his career]. It’s best that we made that decision, and we wish him the best.”

Because Shaqiri’s contract is up at the end of the season, the Fire should make sure that statement doubles as a farewell even after Shaqiri’s national team commitments end. The upcoming transfer window gives them an opportunity — perhaps long overdue — to move on, whether it’s a shift to Swiss sister club FC Lugano or elsewhere.

If a transfer doesn’t materialize, the outcome should be the same: Shaqiri’s last game with the Fire already has been played.

In 2½ seasons, Shaqiri never has lived up to his salary or transfer fee forked over by sporting director Georg Heitz. He has scored 14 goals and added 18 assists in 69 MLS matches, far from what should be expected of a designated player orchestrating an attack. Beyond his underwhelming statistics, there have been intermittent questions about Shaqiri’s effort and commitment to the Fire compared to the Swiss national team.

Shaqiri’s presence also hasn’t helped Gutierrez, whose game seemed to stagnate this season. Instead of playing centrally where his creativity can shine, Gutierrez has been punted out to a wing since Shaqiri arrived before the 2022 season.

It’s hard to say how much that has stunted Gutierrez’s growth, but it probably hasn’t helped. If Shaqiri is moved, the Fire can see what they have in Gutierrez, a much faster and younger player who’s more likely to be on the club’s next contender.

A permanent move to the so-called No. 10 position would be another development in Gutierrez’s roller-coaster season.

“I’ve had ups and downs, the team also had ups and downs, but right now I feel more confident on the ball and my play is developing even more as I’m playing,” Gutierrez said after the Galaxy game. “Every player has ups and downs, but you always have to look forward and see the future.”

Gutierrez needs to be a central part of the Fire’s immediate and long-term future. Shaqiri should only be part of their past.

