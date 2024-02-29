Popular Mediterranean restaurant Cava to open in Wicker Park

Mediterranean fast-casual juggernaut Cava is expanding its footprint to Illinois this spring.

The chain will open a restaurant in Wicker Park at 1484 N. Milwaukee Ave. in late April or early May, according to a company spokesperson.

Formerly the site of Native Foods, the 3,100-square-foot space will have 30 seats and employ 30 to 35 people, the spokesperson said. Multiple job openings, including roles for a general manager and culinary lead, are listed on ZipRecruiter and other employment websites.

Cava specializes in pitas, salads and bowls. Courtesy of Cava

Founded in Maryland, Cava specializes in pitas, salads and bowls. The company boasts an annual revenue of more than $700 million and more than 300 restaurants, with plans to open between 48 and 52 new locations in 2024.

Cava signed a 15-year lease for the Wicker Park location, according to Greenstone Partners , a Chicago real estate brokerage firm.

The company confirmed plans to open additional restaurants in the Chicago area, but could not provide details on location and timing.

