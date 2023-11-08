The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: It’s Bagent (again)

The Bears’ Tyson Bagent era continues for at least one more game.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Tyson Bagent and Justin Fields

Tyson Bagent will continue to fill in for Justin Fields.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser talk about whether starting quarterback Tyson Bagent gives the Bears a better chance to win Thursday night against the Panthers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Students listen to Nadia Ismail, a college advisor and AP U.S. Government teacher, as she leads a discussion on the right to freedom of expression during class at an Islamic school in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.
Education
Suburban Chicago Islamic school copes with fear, sadness after threat
Principal Tammie Ismail, like many, feels that dehumanizing rhetoric spread by U.S. politicians and media about Palestinians, Muslims and Arabs in the wake of the war in Gaza has inspired hate that’s endangering her students.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
People gather outside Studio 1258 at the corner of South Pulaski Road and West 13th Avenue after 15 people were shot during a party.
Other Views
In some Black and Latino neighborhoods, gun violence hits over and over ‘with no mercy’
Recent mass shootings in Chicago did not receive the same level of news media coverage as the mass shooting in Maine, but they underscore the relentless nature of violence in communities of color.
By Yolanda Androzzo
 
The Selina Chicago, a boutique hotel right off the Magnificent Mile in Streeterville, is becoming a new city shelter, “not for asylum-seekers” but for “Chicago’s unhoused,” according to the city.
Chicago
Streeterville boutique hotel becoming homeless shelter, prompting staff layoffs
The move to open the shelter for the unhoused is part of a plan to provide emergency beds for the winter. It comes amid citywide squabbles over what’s going to migrants and what’s going to unhoused Chicagoans.
By Michael Loria
 
Jimena Juma and her daughter Kamila journeyed to the U.S. from Ecuador. They’re now part of a group of migrants staying at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park, where the suburban church has created a small temporary shelter to help resettle asylum-seekers.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Pastor pioneers resettlement program for migrants living at police stations
Plus: Young shooting survivor preps to lead basketball team, the cost of in-person work and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Leo High School students attend a rally in September at St. Sabina Academy in Auburn Gresham to urge the Illinois General Assembly to save the Invest in Kids Act.
Letters to the Editor
My daughter is waiting for a private school scholarship. Lawmakers, save the Invest in Kids Act.
Some of our most powerful and influential legislators have been quiet on this issue, and we know why, a letter writer says. They are influenced by the unions, a mom from Austin writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 