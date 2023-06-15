The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 286: Bears break for the summer

There are still plenty of questions to address before training camp opens next month.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches players during this week’s minicamp.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what they learned from mandatory minicamp and the questions facing the Bears as they break for the summer.

