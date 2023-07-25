Halas Intrigue, Episode 287: Bears Report to Training Camp

What are the Bears’ expectations for 2023? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields said on report day.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
State and city leaders gathered Tuesday at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement” ahead of the convention.
The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County have been rising every year since 2018. Opioid deaths were only a fraction of today’s levels in 2015, when the medical examiner’s office recorded 676 overdose deaths.