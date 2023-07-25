The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 287: Bears Report to Training Camp

The team’s top brass offer their thoughts on Day 1.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles speak to reporters.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

What are the Bears’ expectations for 2023? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down what Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields said on report day.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We all know what the ultimate goal is’
GM Ryan Poles raises expectations for rebuilt Bears as training camp opens
Bears sign WR on training camp report date
The Latest
Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, pictured in 2014 at the Metra station in the south suburb.
Bears
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947.
Obituaries
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
By Associated Press
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson at McCormick Place for the signing of a labor peace agreement for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Politics
Pritzker planning for ‘best and biggest’ DNC convention ever in 2024
State and city leaders gathered Tuesday at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement” ahead of the convention.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
Crime
UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park
The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.
News
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged last year
Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County have been rising every year since 2018. Opioid deaths were only a fraction of today’s levels in 2015, when the medical examiner’s office recorded 676 overdose deaths.
By David Struett
 