Friday, March 15, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: Emergency Keenan Allen episode

The Bears pulled off a late surprise by acquiring the wide receiver from the Chargers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen stands on the field before a game against the Patriots last season.

Winslow Townson/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears' surprise trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Pandora.

