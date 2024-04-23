The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: It's almost time for Caleb Williams

All indications are the Bears are taking the USC quarterback with the first pick, but we’ll still have to wait until the NFL Draft to make it official.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
USC quarterback Caleb Williams grips a football as he looks on from the sidelines during a game against UCLA.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks on from the sidelines during a game against UCLA on Nov. 18, 2023.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ almost-certain, but not yet official first-pick of the NFL Draft, quarterback Caleb Williams and what his impact will mean for the team, the fans and the city.

