Pritzker proposes $23 million to improve Black maternal health: ‘In Illinois, we have to take action’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed $23 million in funding to improve birth equity and maternal health outcomes for Black women would include grants for community healthcare providers and a $1 million pilot program to ensure low-income moms have diapers.

Pritzker highlighted the initiative on Monday at a former church on the South Side — the future home of the Chicago South Side Birth Center. Founded by Jeanine Valrie Logan, a midwife and advocate, the center will offer community-based healthcare and birth rooms.

The governor called the center a model for how Illinois can decrease Black maternal mortality. And Valrie Logan would be able to apply for a birth equity grant, part of a $4.4 million allocation the governor is seeking from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Every woman, no matter her income level, has the right to a healthy and safe pregnancy,” Pritzker said. “There’s no freedom of choice without access to a full spectrum of reproductive healthcare for women and new mothers.”

A state report last year revealed Black women in Illinois were three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related medical conditions than white women.

“That is a shame and we need to reverse that,” Pritzker said. “These are preventable deaths. Women should not have to weigh their own lives against bringing another life into this world. In Illinois, we have to take action, and we have to take action now.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks about her personal experiences in maternal care and birthing at Monday’s announcement of the state’s new maternal health initiative, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who helped spearhead maternal health discussions with doulas and midwives, said the issue is personal to her. Her daughters are expressing a lack of trust with doctors and “navigating healthcare systems that they don’t always feel were built for them," she said.

"All these years later, we still haven’t figured out how Black women can have safe pregnancies, birthing experiences, and a healthy first-year postpartum,” Stratton added. “But now, Illinois is taking action.”

The governor last week proposed a $52.7 billion budget highlighting some of his key priorities, including funding for migrants and health care for the undocumented.

Included in the birth equity initiative is a $5 million increase to the Illinois Department of Human Services home visiting programs. A $1 million increase to the Illinois Reproductive Health Facilities Grant, along with the birth equity grants, will help nonprofit clinics and community-based health centers in underserved areas of the state. Another $1 million would go to a new program under DHS to distribute diapers to low-income families.

Beginning this year, doulas, midwives and lactation consultants also will be recognized as Medicaid healthcare providers. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services says that change will cost an additional $15 million. The proposed change took effect Feb. 1 and would include 16 prenatal visits, up to 16 postpartum visits and support during labor and delivery.

Pritzker is also seeking $12 million to create a child tax credit for low-income families with children younger than 3.

Lawmakers had initially pushed the governor to propose a much larger tax credit program. But the governor also signaled he supports more tax credits for families.

“This is the beginning of something that I think we can make sure and expand and cover many more families, but focusing on the youngest new children and families that are out there is the most important thing we can do,” Pritzker said. “And we got to do it first.”

