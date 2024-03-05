The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lurie restores electronic medical record system after cybersecurity threat, MyChart remains down

The hospital took all its phone, email, and electronic systems offline on Jan. 31 after a “criminal threat,” but Lurie has yet to explain what the threat was and how exactly it affected their systems. The hospital has remained open and providing care.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Lurie Children's Hospital

Lurie Children’s Hospital’s electronic medical records platform was restored Monday after being down for over a month.

Scott Olson/Getty

Lurie Children's Hospital has restored its electronic medical records platform after being down for over a month because of a cybersecurity threat, the hospital announced Monday evening.

MyChart remains offline, the platform patients use to communicate with providers, access medical records and test results and make appointments, according to a statement on the hospital’s website.

The hospital took its phone, email and electronic systems offline on Jan. 31 because of a "criminal threat" from a “known criminal threat actor," Lurie said in February. It has yet to explain what the threat was and how exactly it impacted their systems. The hospital has remained open and providing care.

Emails to and from external addresses and most of the hospital's phone lines were restored last month. But the hospital's electronic medical record platform, called Epic, and MyChart remained down.

Shortly after taking their systems offline, The hospital opened a call center, though some parents told the Chicago Sun-Times it was difficult to get help through the phone line.

The call center can be reached at (800) 543-7362 for non-urgent patient questions, information about scheduled appointments and prescription refill requests. The hotline operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The hotline is closed Sunday.

"As an academic medical center, our systems are highly complex and, as a result, the restoration process takes time. Working closely with our internal and external experts, we are following a careful process as we work towards full restoration of our systems, which includes verifying and testing each system before we bring them back online," the website statement reads.

