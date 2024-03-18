The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Asian American family advocacy center opens in Chicago, a first for the state

Family advocacy centers are a statewide network of community-based providers with the objective of supporting families to keep them out of the Illinois Department of Children and Families Services system.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Hong Liu, executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association, speaks at the official opening of the family advocacy center at the Midwest Asian Health Association at 218 W. 26th St. on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Hong Liu, executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association, speaks at the official opening of the family advocacy center at the Midwest Asian Health Association on Monday. “Among all populations, Asian immigrant families are the least likely to seek help from mainstream resources,” Liu said, pointing to language and cultural barriers.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The state on Monday opened its first center designed to connect Asian American families with government resources.

"Our family advocacy center will serve as a one-stop shop for information, connection and support with programs to strengthen families and help them maintain stability in this country," said Hong Liu, executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association, which will operate the center at 218 W. 26th St. in Armour Square.

The nonprofit "is a trusted community organization for providing resources with respect, care and support," Liu said.

The center will offer case management services, parenting support groups, health insurance enrollment, a food pantry, immunizations and monthly health screenings.

The center will also support family reunifications and stabilize foster placements. Services will be available in English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.

It will serve Chicago's Asian American community with funding from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Liu said.

"Among all populations, Asian immigrant families are the least likely to seek help from mainstream resources," Liu said during the center's opening event on Monday, pointing to language and cultural barriers.

The Midwest Asian Health Association currently provides health education and preventive health care services, such as screenings, immunizations, annual checkups, lab testing and doctor referrals.

The Midwest Asian Health Association at 218 W 26th St on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The center will offer case management services, parenting support groups, health insurance enrollment, a food pantry, immunizations and monthly health screenings.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

There are 38 family advocacy centers in Illinois and they accept referrals from DCFS and other community stakeholders.

In addition to running the family advocacy center, the Midwest Asian Health Association received a $287,000 DCFS grant.

In addition to running the family advocacy center, the Midwest Asian Health Association received a $287,000 DCFS grant.

Also at Monday's event was Grace Hou, a state deputy governor; Heidi Muller, director of DCFS; state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago; state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago; Ada Tong, chief of Asian American services for DCFS; and Jeongling Liu, the board president of the Midwest Asian Health Association.

State Rep. Theresa Mah speaks at the official opening of the family advocacy center at the Midwest Asian Health Association at 218 W 26th St on Monday, March 18, 2024. Mah, who was elected to represent the 24th district in 2016, is up for reelection.

State Rep. Theresa Mah speaks at the official opening of the family advocacy center at the Midwest Asian Health Association on Monday. Mah, who was elected to represent the 24th district in 2016, is up for reelection.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

