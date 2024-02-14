Stylish, unselfish Palatine beats Rolling Meadows to win back-to-back MSL championships

Three of Palatine's starters play together on the school’s football team (Connor May, Tommy Elter and Tony Balanganayi). The many years as teammates in multiple sports is evident.

The Pirates aren’t just unselfish and sharing the ball. They are a step ahead of opponents and assisting on nearly every basket. Palatine is a team firing on all cylinders and playing with flow and style heading into the state playoffs.

“We try to play really as a team and that’s why we win games,” May said. “It’s not one person. They have to beat all five of us.”

Palatine shocked heavily favored Rolling Meadows in the Mid-Suburban League title game last season. In that game, the Pirates were on the road and playing one of the area’s elite teams.

Those roles flipped this year. No. 21 Palatine was at home and favored. The Pirates took care of business, beating the Mustangs 56-44.

May, a Washington University recruit, was an All-Area selection last season and is one of the state’s most dependable players. He Palatine with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

“Everybody looks at the stats and points that [May] scores,” Pirates coach Eric Millstone said. “But he’s made incredible strides defensively, rebounding and blocking shots. He’s a complete two-way player and when your best player is also a great defensive player you are going to win some games.”

Balanganayi, a 6-4 sophomore, scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds and junior Carter Monroe added nine points. Elter, the quarterback on the football team, was a physical force on defense for Palatine (22-8) and added six points and six rebounds.

Elter’s physical game is increasingly rare to see, especially in the suburbs.

“That’s been my role the past three years,” Elter said. “I just do the dirty work.”

Rolling Meadows (21-9) shot 6 for 11 from three-point range in the first half and led 26-24. Palatine’s pressure defense forced the Mustangs into two turnovers to open the second half. Nine of Rolling Meadows’ 11 turnovers came in the last two quarters.

“That certainly didn’t help,” Mustangs coach Kevin Katovich said. “But I’m super proud of our guys. We just kept battling and we had some adversity but never gave up. There are some good lessons here for our guys to learn.”

Junior Ian Miletic, a 6-7 junior, led Rolling Meadows with 13 points and six rebounds. Junior Jack Duffers added 13 points and five rebounds. The Mustangs start five juniors.

Palatine took control with an 11-0 run in the third quarter in which May made a three-pointer and assisted on the other two field goals.

“[May] has always been a good player, but he grinded over the quaratine, putting up 1,000 shots a day and lifting,” Elter said. “It has paid off.”

Millstone and the Palatine players weren’t about to state any lofty playoff goals, but the Pirates are an intriguing team in the Class 4A bracket.

Palatine is the No. 2 seed in the Elgin Sectional. The Pirates would have to beat several Mid-Suburban League teams and possibly Lake Zurich but are capable of reaching the NIU Supersectional, where Warren could be waiting.

The Blue Devils beat Palatine 57-56 in Gurnee a few weeks ago. So Champaign is a possibility for the Pirates.

“Coach Millstone is a guy that doesn’t look forward too much,” Elter said. “So we will just stick to the next game.”