Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 18, 2024

Curie is back in the top spot of the Super 25 as we head into the playoffs.

That was an easy decision after Homewood-Flossmoor lost at home to Bolingbrook last week. The Condors have been remarkably consistent this season and feel like the favorites to win the Class 4A state title in Champaign.

But the next few weeks could be wild. Based on the parity in the area this season it wouldn’t be surprising to see a handful of unexpected teams advance to the state finals.

Marian Catholic, which has been in and out of the rankings all season, is back out. The Spartans lost by 18 points to De La Salle last week. The Meteors are one of the hottest teams in the area, but that’s a wide margin of defeat.

Niles North joins at No. 25. The Vikings lack a marquee win this season but have been very consistent in 2024 even while battling some injuries. The all-junior starting lineup has a high ceiling and could be a threat in the Maine South sectional.

Best teams outside the Super 25

Keep an eye on Neuqua Valley in the Class 4A playoffs. The Wildcats were one of the area’s best teams for most of the season before a rough stretch in February knocked them out of the rankings. But they pulled off a big win against Waubonsie Valley on Feb. 9 and could give Downers Grove North a battle if they meet in a regional final on Friday.

Riverside-Brookfield spent a lot of the season in the rankings and has seven-foot senior Stefan Cicic, who is averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds and has 19 double-doubles.

Simeon (14-13) is much better than its record indicates and has played well the last month of the season. The Wolverines are one of several very young teams that have improved throughout the year. Lincoln Park (20-9) and Hillcrest (16-13) fall into that category as well.

Some other teams that turned in up and down seasons but have high ceilings are West Aurora (20-10), Oswego East (20-10), Yorkville (18-11), Lincoln-Way East (16-12), Romeoville (21-9), Oak Park (8-16), York (23-7), Lake Forest (22-7) and St. Patrick (22-9).

All-City and All-Area nominations

In the past, I asked for All-City nominations first and then All-Area. That’s confused too many people so there is just one call for nominations this season. And it is happening right now.

Coaches and athletic directors, please send your nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com. Every team in the Sun-Times’ coverage area of nearly 400 schools is eligible. Sending statistics and other relevant information helps make a case for your player.

The All-City team will consist of four teams of five players from public and private schools in the Chicago city limits. The All-Area team is the 20 best players in the Sun-Times’ coverage area.

Super 25 rankings for Feb. 18, 2024

With record and last week's ranking

1. Curie (27-2) 2

Area's most consistent team

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (26-4) 1

Lost at home to Bolingbrook

3. Thornton (25-4) 3

Hosting the sectional

4. DePaul Prep (28-2) 4

Beat Benet, Mount Carmel

5. Bolingbrook (24-4) 8

Growing up quickly

6. Brother Rice (28-3) 5

Beat St. Ignatius

7. Downers Grove North (27-4) 6

No. 2 seed at East Aurora

8. Mount Carmel (26-5) 7

Angelo Ciaravino wins the Lawless

9. Warren (27-4) 9

Beat Lake Zurich

10. Kenwood (22-7) 10

Could face Curie again

11. Marist (27-4) 11

Tough regional draw

12. Rich (22-7) 15

Heating up at the right time

13. Benet (25-6) 13

Fell short against DePaul Prep

14. Waubonsie Valley (25-2) 14

Opens vs. Plainfield Central

15. De La Salle (20-11) 16

Beat Marian Catholic

16. Kankakee (25-4) 12

Lost to Rich

17. Loyola (25-6) 17

No. 1 seed at Maine South

18. Bloom (16-9) 19

Faces Lincoln-Way Central Wednesday

19. Glenbrook South (24-6) 20

No. 3 seed at Maine South

20. Palatine (23-8) 21

Mid-Suburban League champs

21. Lake Park (27-3) 22

Top seed at Addison Trail

22. Barrington (19-5) 23

Beat Prospect

23. New Trier (24-7) 24

Opens against Taft

24. Joliet West (20-9) 25

Justus McNair cracked 1,000 points

25. Niles North (24-7) NR

Future is bright