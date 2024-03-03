Previewing and predicting the IHSA Class 4A and Class 3A supersectionals

Supersectional Monday has arrived. Here's a look at all the Class 4A and 3A games.

Class 4A

Homewood-Flossmoor (30-4) vs. Curie (31-2) at UIC

These are two of the most complete teams this season and they meet up as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams. But even with both of these teams playing rugged schedules, this will be the toughest test yet.

The winner emerges from the supersectional as the 4A favorite in Champaign this weekend. The 1-2 punch from both of these teams –– Gianni Cobb and Bryce Heard for H-F and Carlos Harris and Will Gonzalez for Curie –– are ones to watch and will dictate which team that will be.

The pick: Curie 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 62

Palatine (27-8) vs. Warren (31-4) at Northern Illinois

A pair of unranked teams in the preseason no one imagined would be playing in a supersectional when the season began. They meet for the second time this season. Warren held off a Palatine comeback in January for a 57-56 win.

Palatine’s road back to relevance over the past two years has passed many milestones, including a school record win total, but the biggest yet is right at the doorstep: the program’s first-ever trip to the State Finals and a state trophy.

Seniors Connor May and Tommy Elter lead the way for a team that overcame a 12-point sectional deficit over Stevenson.

It’s been a sensational freshman, guard Jaxson Davis, who has spearheaded the Warren re-emergence in basketball. The Blue Devils won nine sectional titles over a 25-year stretch from 1988-2012 but this is the first one since.

The pick: Warren 55, Palatine 50

Downers Grove North (31-4) vs. Normal (30-5) at ISU

Normal is feeling good. The Ironmen won a sectional championship with a dunk at the buzzer off an improbable fluke play. Plus, Normal gets to play the super-sectional in its backyard.

But in the back of Normal's minds is a 45-40 January loss to Downers Grove North. DGN star Jack Stanton was hobbled in that one and held in check with just eight points.

While Downers Grove North’s defense is physical and disciplined with shutdown ability, there is some vulnerability inside that Normal hopes to expose. There is that opportunity with 6-10 Jaheem Webber, who is headed to Wright State, 6-8 Noah Cleveland and 6-9 Kobe Walker.

While Stanton is the unquestioned star for the Trojans, Owen Thulin and Alex Miller have teamed up with the Princeton-bound guard to form an outstanding trio.

The pick: Downers Grove North 42, Normal 40

Glenbard North (22-11) vs. New Trier (28-7) at NOW Arena

Both of these teams are at this point thanks to clutch three-point shots at the buzzer.

New Trier, which is looking to return to Champaign for a second straight year, is offensively potent and has ramped it up defensively with its switchable length. Sophomore guard Christopher Kirkpatrick, the buzzer-beating sectional hero, has emerged.

Glenbard North is your Cinderella. They enter super-sectional play with the most losses of any team and playing without arguably its best player, injured Jalen Crueis. Plus, JJ Hernandez and Jack Schager both hit sectional game-winners as time expired to win two sectional games.

The pick: New Trier 53, Glenbard North 45

Class 3A

Mount Carmel (30-5) vs. St. Patrick (26-9) at UIC

Mount Carmel, led by Catholic League Player of the Year Angelo Ciaravino and a supporting cast that has settled into their roles, has lived up to the preseason hype and its postseason role as “team to beat.” The Caravan were favored to win the sectional and are favored again in the super.

The Caravan came from 13 points down in the second half to dispose of Hyde Park in a 53-50 sectional semifinal win. Ciaravino’s 35 points fueled a 73-57 title game win over De La Salle for just the third sectional championship in program history.

Coach Mike Bailey has led St. Pat’s since 1994. He’s now won four sectional championships in those 30 seasons but has yet to reach the State Finals. Here’s another chance for the veteran coach whose team is led by junior guard EJ Breland (15 ppg).

The pick: Mount Carmel 58, St. Patrick 50

DePaul Prep (32-2) vs. Crystal Lake South (31-3) at NOW Arena

Crystal Lake South, led by junior guard AJ Demirov, won its first sectional championship in over 40 years.

The defensively ferocious DePaul team is trying to return to Champaign for a third straight year –– this time in Class 3A.

A team is going to have to find a way to score 40 points against DePaul to have any chance to win. But when DePaul, who brings length, size and athleticism, has allowed an average of 21 points a game through four postseason games, that’s a tall order.

In addition, Crystal Lake South hasn’t seen anything on its schedule reminiscent of what it will face in DePaul’s defense.

While DePaul is extremely balanced, senior PJ Chambers has gone from an indispensable starter to the team’s unquestioned leader and go-to guy.

The pick: DePaul Prep 51, Crystal Lake South 32

Thornton (29-4) vs. Peoria Richwoods (28-4) at Ottawa

There will be a new Class 3A state champ, thanks to Peoria Richwoods taking down reigning state champ Metamora in the sectional title game.

Richwoods, which has won 15 straight games, has probably been the least talked about best team in the state this season. The Knights have a star big man in 6-10 Lathan Sommerville and an underrated senior guard in Tavie Smith.

While Thornton’s Morez Johnson is a beast in the paint at both ends of the floor, the perimeter trio of Isaiah Green, Chase Abraham and Meyoh Swansey have taken turns rising up in support.

All eyes will be on the star-studded interior matchup of Johnson and Sommerville. Both are future Big Ten players –– Johnson is headed to Illinois and Sommerville to Rutgers.

These two met way back in November with Thornton claiming a 67-65 win.

The pick: Thornton 60, Peoria Richwoods 57

Mt. Zion (34-1) vs. Centralia (32-2) at Springfield

Mt. Zion is enjoying the best season in program history and doing so with a rather young nucleus. Juniors Lyncoln Koester and Brayden Trimble led the to sectional wins, while the emergence of 6-7 sophomore JC Anderson has lifted this team to new heights.

Centralia, led by Cruz Harlan and Daryle Jones, is one of the state’s storied programs as one of the winningest programs –– in the country.

The pick: Mt. Zion 59, Centralia 55

