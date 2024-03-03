Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 3, 2024

The sectional finals certainly delivered. There were sold out gyms and fun finishes all over the state.

The stage is set for a fun supersectional Monday. UIC will host the game of the year: No. 1 Curie vs. No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor.

The two squads have been the best in the state all season, but only one will advance to Champaign.

This is always a strange week to do the rankings. At this point it is a mix of the teams still playing and teams that had excellent regular seasons.

The only move of significance was Downers Grove North jumping ahead of DePaul Prep. The Rams are dominating Class 3A, but the Downers Grove North win against Bolingbrook was significant, especially the margin.

St. Patrick, Glenbard North, Phillips, Crystal Lake South and Beecher are all playing in supersectionals and join the rankings.

Glenbrook South, Lake Park, Barrington and Glenbrook North fall out after losing. Kenwood is also out. I don't know which Broncos team to rank...the one with ineligible players that was around most of the season, or the young group that played in the state playoffs? I'll think on that before the final rankings next week.

Super 25 rankings for March 3, 2024

With record and last week's ranking

1. Curie (31-2) 1

4A: Mon. vs. No. 2 H-F

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (30-4) 2

4A: Mon. vs. No. 1 Curie

3. Thornton (29-4) 3

3A: Mon. vs. Richwoods

4. Downers Grove North (31-4) 7

4A: Mon. vs. Normal

5. DePaul Prep (32-2) 4

3A: Mon. vs. No. 24 Crystal Lake South

6. Mount Carmel (30-5) 8

3A: Mon. vs. No. 21 St. Patrick

7. Warren (31-4) 9

4A: Mon. vs. No. 11 Palatine

8. Bolingbrook (27-5) 5

Season complete

9. Brother Rice (31-4) 6

Season complete

10. Bloom (19-10) 16

Season complete

11. Palatine (27-8) 18

4A: Mon. vs. No. 7 Warren

12. New Trier (27-8) 19

4A: Mon. vs. No. 22 Glenbard North

13. Marist (29-5) 10

Season complete

14. Benet (27-7) 11

Season complete

15. Waubonsie Valley (27-3) 12

Season complete

16. Joliet West (21-10) 20

Season complete

17. Simeon (17-14) 25

Season complete

18. Kankakee (27-5) 14

Season complete

19. Loyola (27-7) 15

Season complete

20. De La Salle (23-12) 13

Season complete

21. St. Patrick (26-9) NR

3A: Mon. vs. No. 6 Mount Carmel

22. Glenbard North (22-11) NR

4A: Mon. vs. No. 12 New Trier

23. Phillips (22-9) NR

2A: Mon. vs. No. 25 Beecher

24. Crystal Lake South (31-3) NR

3A: Mon. vs. No. 5 DePaul Prep

25. Beecher (34-0) NR

2A: Mon. vs. No. 23 Phillips

