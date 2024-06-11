The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

IHSA approves the shot clock and a new schedule for the basketball state finals

A 35-second shot clock arrives in 2026 and the third place and semifinal games are changing days and times.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE IHSA approves the shot clock and a new schedule for the basketball state finals
A general view of the shot clock installed at Brooks.

A general view of the shot clock installed at Brooks.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The shot clock is finally coming to Illinois high school basketball.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Tuesday that a 35-second shot clock will be required in varsity boys and girls basketball beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with hem from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

The shot clock has been used in some regular season games for the past two seasons.

The IHSA also announced that the schedule for the boys and girls basketball state finals is changing.

The three-day format remains but the third place and semifinal times and days have moved around.

“It’s been fairly unanimous in the Illinois high school basketball community that moving the state tournament to a single-weekend format has been a success,” Anderson said. “Our coaches believe this new schedule will provide an even better experience for all the student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to seeing it play out when we celebrate America’s Original March Madness next winter.”

Boys basketball state finals schedule

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Class 1 semifinals
Thursday, 2 p.m.: Class 2A semifinals
Thursday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A semifinals

Friday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 1A, 2A, 3A third place
Friday, 6 p.m.: Class 4A semifinals

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 4A third place
Saturday, 1 p.m.: Class 1A, 2A state title
Saturday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A, 4A state title

Girls basketball state finals schedule

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Class 1 semifinals
Thursday, 2 p.m.: Class 2A semifinals
Thursday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A semifinals

Friday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 1A, 2A, 3A third place
Friday, 11:30 a.m.: Class 4A semifinals
Friday, 6 p.m.: Class 2A, 3A third place

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 4A third place
Saturday, 1 p.m.: Class 1A, 2A state title
Saturday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A, 4A state title

Next Up In High School Basketball
Dorothy Gaters, legendary high school coach, weighs in on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, state of women's game
DePaul Prep hires girls basketball coach Corey Morgan
Final rankings for the high school basketball Class of 2024
Mason Lockett emerges as Oswego East's next star
Highlights and observations from the spring club basketball live weekend
Highlights and standouts from the club basketball Spring Showcase
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My brother obeys wife’s orders to stop speaking to me
Immediate family misses him now that he’s cut ties on the instructions of his mean, alcoholic spouse.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Editorials
NASCAR Chicago returns, but will it pay off for the city?
Street closures to prepare for NASCAR began Monday. If the city is going to play host, what Chicago earns should be commensurate to the benefits the prime lakefront location offers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Red Wine Herb-Marinated Beef Steak
Recipes
Menu Planner: Make it a special day with red wine vinegar and herb-marinated beef steak
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Opponents of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline, which would go from Midwestern plants to North Dakota, affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck on Aug. 15.
Columnists
In the fight over carbon capture pipelines, everyday people, not big money, will win
In Iowa, opposition to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is growing. Meanwhile, Illinois recently passed a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines of up to two years.
By Ben Jealous
 
Ed Burke wears a blue-grey pinstripe suit with teal tie and pocket square and tan hat as he walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in this head-and-torso shot.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke deserves 10 years in prison for corruption, feds say. 'He abused and exploited his office.'
Burke, 80, Chicago’s longest-serving City Council member, is two weeks away from his June 24 sentencing hearing. Burke’s lawyers have asked the judge to give their client no prison time.
By Jon Seidel  and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 