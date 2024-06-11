IHSA approves the shot clock and a new schedule for the basketball state finals

The shot clock is finally coming to Illinois high school basketball.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Tuesday that a 35-second shot clock will be required in varsity boys and girls basketball beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

“The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the past two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with hem from both a coaching and game administration perspective.”

The shot clock has been used in some regular season games for the past two seasons.

The IHSA also announced that the schedule for the boys and girls basketball state finals is changing.

The three-day format remains but the third place and semifinal times and days have moved around.

“It’s been fairly unanimous in the Illinois high school basketball community that moving the state tournament to a single-weekend format has been a success,” Anderson said. “Our coaches believe this new schedule will provide an even better experience for all the student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to seeing it play out when we celebrate America’s Original March Madness next winter.”

Boys basketball state finals schedule

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Class 1 semifinals

Thursday, 2 p.m.: Class 2A semifinals

Thursday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A semifinals

Friday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 1A, 2A, 3A third place

Friday, 6 p.m.: Class 4A semifinals

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 4A third place

Saturday, 1 p.m.: Class 1A, 2A state title

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A, 4A state title

Girls basketball state finals schedule

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Class 1 semifinals

Thursday, 2 p.m.: Class 2A semifinals

Thursday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A semifinals

Friday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 1A, 2A, 3A third place

Friday, 11:30 a.m.: Class 4A semifinals

Friday, 6 p.m.: Class 2A, 3A third place

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.: Class 4A third place

Saturday, 1 p.m.: Class 1A, 2A state title

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Class 3A, 4A state title

