Former Bear Robbie Gould is the new football coach at Rolling Meadows

Multiple sources have confirmed that former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is the new head football coach at Rolling Meadows high school.

Gould replaces Sam Baker, who held the job for four seasons. Gould met with the Rolling Meadows players on Friday morning.

Gould, 41, grew up in Pennsylvania and played for the Bears from 2005 to 2015. He's the longest tenured Bear and the team's all-time leader in points with 1,207.

Rolling Meadows plays in the Mid-Suburban League. Longtime NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a 2010 graduate of the school.

Gould isn't the only former Bear involved in local high school football. Jason McKie is the head coach at Carmel, a private high school in Mundelein.

Carmel assistant coaches Rashied Davis and Olin Kreutz are former Bears. Adam Hoge, a reporter who covers the Bears, is another assistant.

