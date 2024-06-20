The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected to change plea, prosecutors say

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding 48 others in a mass shooting on July 4, 2022.

By  David Struett
   
Lake County sheriff’s office deputies stand outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan on Aug. 3, 2022, ahead of Robert Crimo III’s arraignment.

Authorities plan to have extra security measures in place for Robert Crimo III’s court hearing Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The Highland Park parade shooting suspect is expected to change his plea next week, just ahead of the second anniversary of the attack that killed seven people and wounded 48 others, according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to be in court Wednesday at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan, where “it is expected that a change of plea will be presented to Judge Victoria Rossetti,” according to an email sent Thursday evening by the state’s attorney’s office to victims and witnesses of the attack.

The email, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, did not elaborate on Crimo’s plea or any sentencing recommendations by the state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors, who requested the hearing on Tuesday, had no comment. Defense attorneys did not return a message seeking comment.

The Lake County sheriff’s office plans to have “extra sheriff’s deputies on-site that day to ensure order is kept both inside and outside of the courtroom,” according to Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

CRIMO-080422-24.JPG

Sheriff’s deputies stand outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan on Aug. 3, 2022, ahead of Robert Crimo III’s arraignment.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The sheriff’s office does not plan to close roads outside the courthouse as it did when Crimo was indicted in August 2022, “but that may change depending on information we receive or how the situation evolves,” Covelli said in an email Thursday.

Crimo, who hadn’t been expected to return to court until August, is charged with 117 counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle from a rooftop overlooking Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade in 2022, killing seven people and wounding 48 others.

The city of Highland Park is preparing to hold its first Fourth of July parade since the shooting.

Crimo, who has pleaded not guilty, has been in custody since he was arrested hours after the attack.

He briefly dismissed his court-appointed lawyers late last year and requested a speedy trial. In early January, weeks before the trial was set to begin, he reappointed his assistant public defenders and the trial was rescheduled to February 2025.

Crimo and his father, Robert E. Crimo Jr., also face civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims.

Crimo Jr. completed a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty in November to misdemeanor reckless conduct for signing his underaged son’s gun ownership card application despite knowing his son’s previous homicidal and suicidal statements.

