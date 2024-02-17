Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 to 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Take it easy, because this is a laid-back day. You might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. Be aware that communications are subject to confusion, which means if you're talking about anything important make an extra effort to clarify things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You love beautiful things. In particular, you appreciate quality antiques. Today it's possible that you will be tempted to spend money on something elegant and beautiful, perhaps a a bit pricey. Think twice before you give in to this urge to have something. After all, you don't want regrets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For most of today, the moon is in your sign and it's at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which can create confused thinking on your part. Or you might attract someone to you who is confused or full of pie-in-the-sky ideas? Be aware of this in case you're contemplating an important decision. (See Moon Alert.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cut yourself some slack and don't worry if you want to do very little. Give yourself permission to veg out and daydream or spend time with a guilty pleasure like daytime TV, video games, puzzles, crosswords or reading a favorite book. It's that kinda day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a relaxing day. Nevertheless, your involvement with friends, groups or partners might create a confusing situation for you. Don't try to please others. Take it easy. If a friend or a group is confusing, find somewhere to hide. (With good food and drink.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Be aware of this because there is an element of confusion that is present today. For example, people might see you differently than the way you think you are projecting your image. It's tricky.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don't get caught up in the rhetoric of others about politics, philosophy, religion or whatever idealistic issues they embrace. It's not to say that these issues are not worthwhile. But an element of confusion combined with idealism can make many ideas too impractical or too far "out there."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for important discussions about shared property or how to deal with the practical and financial issues of raising kids. Likewise, discussions about how to share social occasions, vacations or even a dinner out might end up with someone feeling unhappy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day for important discussions with spouses, partners and close friends about anything that's important, because there's a strong element of confusion in the air today. People will go with their feelings instead of their intellect. Arguments are definitely fuzzy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you're contemplating an important decision about your health or your job, postpone this for another day because wishful thinking might cloud your judgment. Furthermore, you might not have all the facts, or your information could be incorrect. Wait a day or two.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely, creative day because your imagination is in overdrive. However, this same fanciful influence can create confusion in relationships, especially romantic ones. Postpone important decisions about romance or kids. Wait until you have more clarity

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone in the family might be crying crocodile tears today, which means think twice before you make a commitment to help them. Make sure you have the facts. Meanwhile, this is a lovely, lazy day to relax at home. Enjoy.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeremy Allen White (1991) shares your birthday. You're a courageous risk taker who is youthful and will never grow old. You have an infectious enthusiasm and you love to try new things. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Get ready for new beginnings, adventures and major changes!

