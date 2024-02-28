Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio. Happy Leap Day!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to make financial plans or discuss inheritances and issues related to shared property, taxes and debt. You're in a sensible frame of mind but you're also optimistic and ready to think big. This is a lovely balance of influences that will help you make intelligent decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with friends, partners and members of the general public will be successful today. Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you. You'll enjoy interacting with groups of all ages of people. It's a great day to plan for the future!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a productive day, in large measure because you will make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority. They see you as reliable, conscientious and trustworthy. Meanwhile, you're not afraid to speak up with visionary ideas and bold plans. (Impressive.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Explore opportunities in publishing, the media or anything connected with medicine and the law as well as higher education, because today you can make serious plans; and yet at the same time, you have a strong optimism for the future. Great day to make travel plans as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family discussions about shared property and inheritances will go well. You might take some time alone at home to sort out paperwork, especially because you feel optimistic about what is possible. Not only are you optimistic today, you're also realistic, which is a favorable combination.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to study and learn something new. Meanwhile, discussions with neighbors, relatives and siblings will be practical, and at the same time, hopeful. This is an excellent day to make plans because they might add joy or luxury to your life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Business and commerce are favoured today because two separate influences are at play. One influence is practical, serious and solid. The other influence is ambitious and hopeful. The combination of these two influences means you will likely come up with realistic, profitable ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things will go your way today, which is why you should go after what you want. It's a great day to entertain or enjoy social outings, especially with children or anything related to sports and the entertainment world. Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day to hunker down and enjoy some privacy. Nevertheless, you can also get a lot done working alone or behind the scenes. You might also choose to be reclusive at home. Either way, you'll be productive and happy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

An older friend might have advice for you today about dealing with children, sports, vacations or the arts. You might also be interested in the entertainment world. Listen to those who have more experience than you because they will expand your future opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial discussions will go well today. In fact, you might impress someone older, perhaps a parent or a boss. You might buy something practical that brings enjoyment to home and family today. Trust your ability to make wise financial decisions because you can do so.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is great day to study. It's also a wonderful day to make travel plans. Discussions about legal matters will go well for you today because practical results are promising. You might enjoy a short trip because you will love to learn new things, especially something that is realistic that can improve your everyday life.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Peter Scanavino (1980) shares your birthday. You have a perceptive insight into what makes others tick, which is why you have excellent social skills and relate well to people. Home and family always matter to you. This is a fun-loving year! Let your guard down and loosen up. Enjoy yourself as well as old friends who might reappear.

