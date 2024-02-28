Horoscope for Sunday, March 3, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend might surprise you, or you might be surprised when dealing with a group or an organization. Someone might say or do something that catches you off guard. Perhaps a casual friendship suddenly becomes flirtatious and romantic?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Good fortune might come to you today. Someone in authority might do you a favor or give you permission to do something. Others will suddenly strike up a romantic flirtation with a boss or someone in a position of authority. (It's an interesting day.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Unexpected travel plans might fall in your lap today. Or perhaps, you'll have a chance to study something new and exciting, or explore further education? An unexpected legal decision might benefit you, or, perhaps, you'll hear medical news that is a pleasant surprise. Fingers crossed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. Perhaps a financial decision will make you happy? This is certainly a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to borrow something from someone because Lady Luck is smiling on you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or close friend might say or do something that pleases you today. It might be an unexpected treat or invitation? Someone might be generous to you or pay you a compliment. Whatever happens will be unexpected, but it will make you happy. Possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something related to your health or your work might surprise and please you today. This could be unexpected praise, or a promotion or a raise. It could be good news about a medical procedure or something to do with your general well-being. It might be good news about a pet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Sudden romance might happen today. It could be a surprise flirtation or a new encounter with someone who is exciting. You might also get an invitation to a social event. Sports outcomes might also surprise. Parents should be vigilant with their kids because this is a mildly accident-prone day for them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something unusual might impact your home routine. You might suddenly entertain. Some of you might purchase something high tech, modern or unusual for your home. A family member might have exciting news? Could be anything. Stock the fridge, because unexpected company might drop by.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something surprising might occur to you today (or around this time). It will be good news. It might be related to a new friendship or a fresh encounter with someone unusual. Something unexpected might make your daily surroundings more attractive? Whatever it is, it's a pleasant surprise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might spontaneously buy something for yourself that makes you excited or pleased for yourself. It could be something beautiful or something high tech or unusual. You might also see ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Life is a bit exciting now because unexpected favors can come your way. A friend might surprise you with a social outing or a pleasant visit. You might suddenly be popular with others? New romance is possible, especially this evening. Be open to opportunities that can come your way now.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be secretly pleased about something. It could be something going on behind the scenes that no one else knows about. It could even be private flirtation or a secret love affair? Whatever the case, it will catch you off guard and will make you feel happier.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Physicist, musician Brian Cox (1968) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, multitalented and determined. You do your homework, and you like to share your ideas. You're enthusiastic about what you love. Expect exciting changes this year along with increased personal freedom. You might have to act fast. Trust your intuition. Travel is likely.