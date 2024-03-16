Horoscope for Saturday, March 16, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have a lot of mental energy, which is why you're pumped with enthusiasm. This is an excellent day for a short trip. Make an effort to reconnect with neighbors, siblings and relatives. You will also make headway in writing, learning or doing courses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel quite confident about financial matters, which is why you're ready to tell it like it is. It's cards-on-the-table time! It's obvious you're ready to work hard; however, be careful about spending too big and too fast. Take it easy. Pace yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a stellar day for you because you feel fortunate, and in addition to this, you're confident. Small wonder that you make a great impression on others, especially bosses and VIPs. Meanwhile, you're eager to travel and do things to expand your world. Oh yes, you're in charge of your universe!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with bosses, parents and people in authority will go well, especially because you have done your homework. You might even continue to do further research, especially regarding financial assistance or arrangements about shared property and shared responsibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your interactions with teams, clubs and groups, especially competitive sports, will be stimulating for you. You will also enjoy talking to people from other cultures and different countries. Quite likely, a friend or partner will help you achieve what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although you're prepared to work hard now, you have to be careful because you are not holding all the cards. Quite the opposite. You have to be aware, and be prepared to compromise and work with others. Ideally, look for a win-win solution that makes everyone happy. (You can do this.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Satisfy your desire for stimulation and change by doing something different today. Meanwhile, you will spend time working today and getting better organized. Fortunately, someone will help you. Then after you're finished, you can take a well-deserved opportunity to party and enjoy yourself. Oh yeah.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You'll have no trouble standing up for your own best interests today, especially if you have to defend your fair share of something — perhaps an inheritance or how something is being divided. You are also interested in the welfare of children. After all this is done, you can relax and socialize!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively and intense today because both parties have something to say and they intend to say it. However, when it comes to home improvements or entertaining at home, you hold all the cards. Don't hesitate to call the shots.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fast-paced day! Enjoy meetings and interactions with others as well as short trips. You will accomplish a lot, especially work that is job-related. Look for ways to boost your income because this is possible. Family discussions might help you to do this. (Welcome advice from all sources.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make time to play and enjoy yourself today. Sports events, fun activities with children and anything related to the arts and the entertainment world will also delight. In particular, you feel competitive. You're ready to display your talent and your ability to win.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It's a mixed bag today. In one way, you're out there flying your colors and enjoying your popularity. Nevertheless, another influence urges you to relax at home and keep a low profile. These are conflicting energies, which means you can call the shots and do what you will.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lauren Graham (1967) shares your birthday. You know how to inspire others because you have a good balance between dreamy realism and practical know-how. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it's time to let go of people, places and things that have been holding you back. Clear the decks!