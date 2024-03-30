Horoscope for Saturday, March 30, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to kick back and relax. You'll enjoy any chance to travel in a casual way or explore new areas and meet new people because you're curious, especially about people from different backgrounds. Please yourself today. Do what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you might be focused on financial matters, especially anything to do with inheritances, wills, taxes and shared property, this is actually a good day to take it easy. Don't push yourself too hard to accomplish things, although competitive sports might appeal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. This happens for 2 1/2 days every month. No worries. In two weeks, when the moon is in your sign, others will have to cater to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Basically, this is a laid-back day for most signs. However, you can be productive because you're mildly keen to get something done either at work or with something related to your health or even a pet. Do what you can. Don't push the river.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The conditions are right for you to have a pleasurable Saturday. Enjoy a coffee with friends, a late brunch, or chatting to a neighbor. Take it easy. It's the perfect day to socialize in a general way. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Romance is favored.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to hunker down at home and take it easy. Relax. Have a second cup of coffee. Stay in your robe if you can. Discussions with family members might be significant, especially with someone older. Nevertheless, this is basically a mellow day. Enjoy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are perhaps the most social sign in the zodiac, and today you will enjoy chatting to others — siblings, relatives and neighbors. Explore ideas! Meet friends for coffee or lunch. Kids' activities will also appeal. It's a laid-back day, which means you can cut yourself some slack.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although many people are taking it easy today, you will have a stronger than usual focus on money, cash flow and spending. This means you might shop, especially for sports —related items or your kids. It's also the classic time to buy a romantic gift for someone. Take it easy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, it makes you more emotional than usual; however, it also slightly improves your good luck. One thing that Sagittarius love is good luck!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to hunker down at home and keep a low profile. You might want to sleep in. Quite likely you will feel very sociable. Grab any opportunity for privacy and a chance to relax at home in familiar surroundings. Take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friendships are important to you; and today you might have a meaningful contact with a friend or a member of a group or an organization. In fact, you might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future because you will welcome someone's feedback. This is a gentle, laid-back day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People will notice you today because the moon is at the top of your chart. Nevertheless, this is a more relaxed day for most signs, and you are no exception. However, with fiery Mars in your sign, you're aggressive and more proactive than usual. Learn to read the room today. (Which you generally do.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Tracy Chapman (1964) shares your birthday. You are earnest, confident and courageous. You are also vulnerable and cannot hide your pain, which might confuse others. This is a year of change for you. Stay light on your feet so that you can act quickly when new opportunities present themselves. Travel is likely.

