Horoscope for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 9:15 p.m. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Bosses, parents and people in authority might catch you off guard by suggesting something you didn't expect. Or possibly, you will suddenly have to assume a leadership role about something? Get ready for a few surprise curveballs coming your way!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Unexpected opportunities to travel somewhere might fall in your lap. Alternatively, a planned trip might suddenly be delayed, changed or canceled. Nevertheless, you seek some excitement, which is why you'll be attracted to interesting people who are a bit different.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check all details related to banking matters as well as shared property, red-tape issues, inheritances and such because something unexpected might happen today, and it could affect your finances or your shared wealth. Stay on top of things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A partner or close friend might have some surprising suggestions. Perhaps they want to do things differently? Do they want a change of ground rules in the relationship itself? Possibly, they will introduce you to someone who is unusual? Maybe they want to make changes to how things are done?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to introduce change and reform or better ways of doing your job, especially through technology or updating equipment. Likewise, you might see ways to improve your health by exploring modern techniques, or, ironically, exploring ancient approaches.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Love at first sight might happen for some of you today. Who knows? Surprise invitations might also come your way. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. You will enjoy unusual outings, modern art, spontaneous getaways and meeting unusual people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stock the fridge because unexpected company might drop by today. Something else that is sudden and unexpected could impact your domestic routine. Be ready for anything! Small appliances might break down; or you might buy something modern and high-tech for your home. Cool!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Spontaneous short trips might delight you today. You might see new places, meet new faces and be full of fresh, new ideas. One thing is certain, your daily routine will change today. Be open to modern technology that can update your lifestyle. "Alexis, whip me in shape!"

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Trust your moneymaking ideas today, even if they are avant-garde or unusual. In fact, you might make money through technology or an inventive way of doing something. New groups and new policies might be part of this process. Caution against being impulsive with your money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which will make you crave emotional excitement and seek out people who are different from you. You'll also be spontaneous and impulsive. Obviously, guard against rash actions. (Usually not your style.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This might be a restless day for you. You might be aware of changes taking place around you and you're not sure what to make of them. You are a "Fixed Sign" (along with Taurus, Leo and Scorpio), which means you need time to think about radical changes. You can be surprisingly cautious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today with an unusual suggestion. Perhaps they want you to be in a leadership role? Perhaps they will challenge your role as a leader? They might want to implement new policies or take things in a new direction. At least, listen to what is presented — and listen with an open mind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Christopher Meloni (1961) shares your birthday. You are positive thinking, which gives you a fresh and youthful outlook on the world. Personally, you are caring and compassionate to others. This year holds exciting changes for you, which will likely give you increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Make new friends. Travel is likely.

