The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Thursday, April 18, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, April 18, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6:45 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Roll up your sleeves because anything that you do to get better organized will please you. With the sun in your sign, you’ve got lots of energy. Meanwhile, Mercury is also retrograde in your sign creating hiccups, delays and goofy mistakes. Get busy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is wonderful day to socialize! There are many activities you will enjoy pursuing — sports events, movies, the theater, social outings, playful activities with kids, as well as chances to express your creativity. It’s a happy day, but you might prefer to be private or low-key.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Welcome any opportunity to hunker down at home and relax among familiar surroundings because you’ll enjoy your own company today. You might be involved in family activities. Old friends from the past plus people you know who are creative and talented might figure in your day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll enjoy talking to others, especially bosses, parents and people in authority. In turn, they will be happy to talk to you. In fact, someone might want your advice about how to make something look more attractive — be it a garden or a webpage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel for pleasure will appeal to you because you want a change of scenery, and a chance to explore more of the world and expand your horizons. Perhaps you now see that you can financially swing this? Or you might see ways to make money by dealing with another country.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. However, the good news is that when the moon is in your sign (which happens for 2 1/2 days every month) it will slightly improve your luck! Ask the universe for a favor. See what happens.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This has been a social time for you lately, due to hanging out with creative friends, spouses, partners as well as contact with people from your past. However, today you will welcome an opportunity to lie low and contemplate your navel. Chill out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a friendly day. Make an effort to reach out to others and talk to them, especially female colleagues. You might be surprised to find that a discussion will prompt you to modify your future goals. This interaction might also improve your job or even your health. Who knew?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People notice you today. This could be for many reasons but do be aware that personal details about your private life are available for some reason to some people. (Some of you might want to do some damage control.) Meanwhile, this is a playful, fun-loving time. Accept invitations to socialize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do something different today because you want to explore and have a sense of learning something new. Your involvement with family and redecorating projects at home are time-consuming right now. You might also have family camped on your doorstep.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a busy, fast paced week for you. Transportation delays and confused communications along with missed appointments might be maddening. Fortunately, Venus in your House of Communications will make you charming and diplomatic no matter what happens.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be open to the suggestions of others, especially partners and close friends. Be cooperative. (This is the best way for you to make the most of this day because the moon is opposite your sign.) Moneymaking ideas along with shopping for beautiful things will appeal.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Vanessa Kirby (1988) shares your birthday. You’re energetic, dependable and you have conviction. You stand by your beliefs. You are also confident and dignified. Lucky you! This is a playful, fun-loving year! Make time to let your hair down and enjoy yourself. Seek out pleasure, but don’t lose sight of your goals.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 14, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2024
The Latest
police-lights.png
Crime
3 University of Chicago students held up near campus
The students were approached by people with guns Wednesday afternoon and robbed. No one was hurt. University police will ‘maintain an increased presence’ following the incidents.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
White Sox
White Sox break six-game losing streak, cap wonky week with doubleheader split vs. Royals
Sox go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, score 4 runs, but pull out doubleheader split
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond get OK for play-in game against the Hawks
Both Andre Drummond (left ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (right quadricep) were sidelined at the end of the regular season and heading into the play-in game. By game time against Atlanta, however, both were cleared, giving coach Billy Donovan some much needed depth.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs make series of roster moves to help short bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks
The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia and Luke Little and brought up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski replaces bad memories at Chase Field with bullpen-saving performance
The Cubs claimed a series win against the Diamondbacks with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday
By Maddie Lee
 