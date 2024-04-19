The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, April 19, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might work alone or behind the scenes today but one thing is certain: You will use your energy to boost your earnings or look for a better-paying job. Or you might use this same energy to make improvements to your possessions and the things you own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Group activities will pay off, which is why you’re keen to interact with others. You might take charge and play a leadership role. You might be in competition with others either through physical sports or some kind of teamwork. You want results!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ambition is aroused; however, what will really put you over the top is your optimism and your positive expectations. A sudden opportunity might open up for you, which will encourage you to give everything you’ve got to a project. Believe in yourself!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be prepared, because unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. Similarly, surprise opportunities related to publishing, the media, higher education, medicine and the law are also likely because good fortune will favor you today. Be ready to act quickly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others might suddenly come your way. However, you should know that this window of opportunity is brief, so you will have to act fast. This is a favorable financial time for you. Go, go, go!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a powerful day for you because the moon is still in your sign. (Don’t hesitate to go after what you want.) Meanwhile, be ready to work with groups as well as partners and close friends to achieve your goals, especially related to foreign countries, legal matters, publishing and higher education.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will make big improvements today to your job, or how you do your job, or getting a new job. Meanwhile, work-related travel is likely. You might also have an unexpected opportunity to do something that will improve your health. (A surprise with a pet might occur.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day to socialize with others. It’s also a vibrant, lively day for activity in the arts, the entertainment world and show business. Your participation in sports events will thrive, especially competitively. Partnerships and consultation with experts might make a difference today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will accomplish a lot today if you try to make improvements at home or to your property in some fashion because you have energy, and at the same time, you’ll also have unexpected opportunities to help you do this. Meanwhile, this is a playful, social time for you. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you’re keen to put out some energy to improve things or spruce things up. You might do this through conversations with others, or taking a short trip, or being active in some way to make your home more attractive. These improvements might involve children or sports and entertainment. You’re convincing!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re turned on by sudden opportunities to boost your earnings or make improvements at home. Possibly, these opportunities include finding a better-paying job? This is an excellent time to learn, teach and talk to others. Get helpful information.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re pumped with enthusiasm because you’re excited about the possibility that something is possible, and this makes you feel good. This is why others will jump on your bandwagon. After all, enthusiasm is so contagious. Meanwhile, continue to look for ways to boost your earnings, as well as buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Ali Wong (1982) shares your birthday. You’re competitive; you have faith in yourself; and you’re multitalented. You love a challenge. This year your focus will be on work, and building or constructing something. What you build might be external or it could be an internal structure. Physical exercise will be important for you.

