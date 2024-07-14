Horoscope for Sunday, July 14, 2024

Moon Alert

After 10 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, because dealings about shared property, shared responsibilities, taxes or debt could be challenging. Likewise, paying for the cost of something to do with kids or fun outings might also be challenging. People are confrontational today. Peace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with others because things could go off the rails very quickly. In particular, your dealings with partners, spouses and close friends could be challenged because authority figures and family members are at odds with you. Just baby steps today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid arguments because they will accomplish little and you will only alienate yourself from others, especially neighbors, relatives and siblings. Power struggles that are work-related might also take place. Yes, it’s that kinda day. Run for cover.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial squabbles will likely take place. They might be about earnings, cash flow or loans. Or they might be about the cost of a social event or something to do with kids. Whatever the case, try to sidestep this messiness if you can to avoid creating hard feelings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s challenging to keep the peace with others, especially family members, parents, partners and spouses because of petty arguments that might flare up. Unfortunately, these will upset people and hurt your feelings, which means nothing gets accomplished. (Don’t even go there.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong opinions right now, especially about sensitive subjects like race, politics or religion. Because you feel this way today, it’s a poor day to engage in arguments that are work-related or with a relative or sibling. Why create problems with someone? Just let it go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

More than most signs, you like to keep the peace. You’re happy to please others and not rock the boat. That’s why you might feel challenged today dealing with friends and groups about social issues, kids, the cost of something or how to share responsibilities. It’s a tough day for romance as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, but it’s at odds with Venus at the top of your chart and Pluto at the bottom, which means relations with others will be testy! Knowing this ahead of time, play your cards close to your heaving bosom. Stay out of trouble. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid controversial topics today because they will quickly disintegrate into power struggles or a standoff with someone. You don’t need this. Remember: Physical activity and optimism are survival issues for you. Therefore, avoid arguments with others. Enjoy some outdoor exercise!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Power struggles about money, shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and friendships might cloud your day. Instead, go with what works. This can be a productive day for you. It’s also a playful time with a strong focus on competitive athletics. You might improve your health or your job.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from a parent, boss or anyone in authority. Even your relations with partners and close friends might be stressed because power struggles are likely. You’re high visibility, which means others will notice how you react to these challenges.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a poor day for controversial discussions about politics, religion and racial issues because things might quickly escalate into nasty confrontations. (Who wants this?) Fortunately, you have a choice. Choose some playful options like the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Perhaps sports?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (1985) shares your birthday. You’re intelligent, magnetic and diplomatic. You have excellent communication skills, and you know how to entertain others. This is a slower paced year. Take time to rejuvenate your energy and your outlook on life. Seek out people who are kind, helpful and have your back.

