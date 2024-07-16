Horoscope for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 8 PM to 8:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day. In one way, discussions about family businesses, family money, loans, mortgages and banking support will go well. However, financial surprises are also likely. Therefore, stay alert and be ready for anything, because you might have to shift gears quickly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Friends, spouses and partners will likely surprise you. Things could go either way because they might be upbeat and enthusiastic; however, they might also be demanding and throw you a curve ball. (Yikes.) Stay light on your feet so you can handle the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Issues related to your job as well as your health will be positive for the most part. However, there will be some surprises. Something unexpected might occur, especially behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for someone who privately does not agree with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be vigilant, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. However, this is also a wonderful day for surprise invitations, social opportunities, the arts and chances to schmooze. Be diplomatic with someone who is competitive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll be happy to stay at home or keep a low profile. However, be aware that bosses, parents and someone in authority might catch you off guard in some way. They might have unexpected demands or expectations. Stay light on your feet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. However, it’s a fascinating day and you are intrigued by unusual things, ideas and events. Relations with friends and members of groups will be positive and reinforcing for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Unpredictable influences might impact your money and possessions today. For example, you might find money, or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be damaged or lost. Nevertheless, discussions with bosses and authority figures might also boost your earnings in some way. It’s a mixed bag.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun. This will help you to accomplish your goals today. However, the moon in your sign is also opposite unpredictable Uranus, which will make you restless, irritable and stubborn. Avoid accidents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll be happy to play things low-key today, which is why you might choose to work alone or behind the scenes. This does not mean you will shirk your duties. Oh no. In fact, you’ll be feisty and independent! Meanwhile, you’ll be delighted to discover ways to travel and expand your world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and interact with groups and organizations. However, your relations with romantic partners will be unpredictable. Likewise, someone talented and creative (or perhaps in sports) might surprise you. Keep your eyes open!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. Fortunately, they will see you as busy, competent and capable. Meanwhile, difficulties with a family member or someone at home might take place. Perhaps you feel challenged? Easy does it. Don’t take the bait.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans will be interrupted or changed today. Likewise, unusual news via the media might surprise you. Double check details with legal and medical matters because unexpected changes might be taking place. Meanwhile, pay attention to everything you say and do today to avoid accidents. Think before you act or speak.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Will Ferrell (1967) shares your birthday. You are passionate, adventurous and impulsive. Because you’re enthusiastic, you like to share your ideas with others. This year, simplicity is the key to life. Focus on building structures externally and internally. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important.

