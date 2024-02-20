The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Immigration Chicago Nation/World

Chicago closes 4 migrant shelters amid lull in arrivals

The four shelters, holding around 400 people, were located downtown, in North Lawndale and on the North Side. They closed amid a seasonal drop in border crossings.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Chicago closes 4 migrant shelters amid lull in arrivals
MIGRANTS_050223_04.jpg

A migrant camps out at a Chicago Police station while waiting for room at a Chicago city shelter to open up in 2023. After a lull in arrivals, the city has closed four shelters in the past week and a half, including in the Loop, North Lawndale and on the North Side.

Natalie Garcia/For the Sun-Times

The city has closed four migrant shelters in the past week and a half as the number of migrants arriving in the city continues to slow.

The shelters were located in the Loop, North Lawndale, Lake View and North Park and at their busiest held around 400 people in total. The biggest was the North Park Village Nature Center shelter center, which the city closed to be used as a polling place, according to a city statement.

The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether any of the other shelters would reopen. Two of the shelters Harold Washington Library and the New Life Community Church in Lake View – have closed before and reopened.

Rev. Chad Bacon imagined the church would reopen if the city were to “get a bunch of buses leading up to the DNC.”

The families staying at Bacon’s church were moved either into apartments or into shelters while they wait for leases to start or apartments to open, the North Side pastor said.

“It was really emotional to say goodbye,” Bacon said. “Some had been with us for about 6 months so they had really developed a life here.”

The city did not immediately answer questions about whether migrants from the other shelters were moved into housing or to other shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson's shelter eviction is set to kick in March 16, after multiple delays.

The move to close the shelters comes as the number of migrants in shelters continues to fall, with 12,478 on Tuesday, according to the city, the lowest since late November.

At that time, more than 1,200 migrants were camped out at Chicago Police stations and nearly 300 at O’Hare Airport. On Tuesday, 16 migrants were waiting for room in shelters to open up at the city’s designated "landing zone" at 800 S. Desplaines St.

Several hundred migrants arrived since the beginning of February, compared to a couple thousand during the same 20-day period in January.

The lull in arrivals follows a decrease in the number of people crossing the U.S. southern border. Around 176,000 people crossed in January, according to Department of Homeland Security data, down from nearly 302,000 in December and the lowest since June.

Border crossings tend to be seasonal, with January and February consistently being the slowest months.

This year, the 42% decrease was driven primarily by an 80% drop in the number of Venezuelans crossing, said Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh, an analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, which could be the result of harsh weather conditions making the Darien Gap even more treacherous to cross, increased Mexican immigration enforcement and other factors.

“The movement of people is still happening, but there may just be more barriers for people getting here,” Putzel-Kavanaugh said.

The lull may also be driven by the record-setting spike in December. Talks in Congress around possible changes to border policy may have driven that increase, Putzel-Kavanaugh said. “There was this sense that it could soon be an environment where it would be harder to cross.”

Typically crossings begin increasing again in March.

“Big decreases often don’t last and are often followed by an increase,” she said. “We all wish we had some sort of crystal ball, but there's always ebbs and flows.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In Immigration
Un niño migrante de 5 años cuya autopsia abre dudas sobre si su muerte pudo ser evitable
5-year-old migrant boy’s autopsy raises questions whether death was preventable: ‘He could have gotten life-saving care sooner’
To trace the origins of busing migrants to Chicago, start with Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz
Mujer de Highland Park es acusada de traficar a inmigrantes, obligándoles a trabajar y pagarle una deuda
Illinois y Condado de Cook aportan $250 millones para continuar la respuesta a llegada de migrantes
One of Chicago’s toughest problems is creating homes for the unhoused
The Latest
Jean Carlos “Jeremías” Martínez Rivero
La Voz Chicago
Un niño migrante de 5 años cuya autopsia abre dudas sobre si su muerte pudo ser evitable
Jean Carlos ‘Jeremías’ Martínez Rivero falleció el 17 de diciembre tras sufrir una septicemia causada por estreptococos, así como por otros factores como el COVID-19, según un nuevo informe.
By Michael Loria and David Struett
 
unnamed.png
La Voz Chicago
Pepe Serna celebra más de cinco décadas en Hollywood con su documental
Es de los actores chicanos y latinos que más ha figurado en la industria; ahora comparte su historia en el documental ‘Life is Art’.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
CPS_110219_05.0.jpg
Education
CPS students’ reading gains rank among top 3 large districts in the nation, study finds
Research by Harvard and Stanford universities found Chicago’s 3rd- to 8th-grade students outpaced most similar districts in reading growth from 2019 to 2023, while Illinois was one of only three states whose reading achievement now exceeds 2019 levels.
By Sophie Sherry and Nader Issa
 
fotw02-21-24JasonFox.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Hints and hopes of coho, open water vs. ice
Thinking that hints of coho should explode very soon on southern Lake Michigan, while inland ice will or has transitioned to open water, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
CFP ESPN Football
College Sports
College Football Playoff approves new format for 12-team field
The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12.
By Associated Press
 