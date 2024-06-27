The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
What was your most memorable summer job? Here's what Sun-Times readers say

Beaches, ballparks and cemeteries are among the places our readers have worked summer jobs in and around Chicago.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
A vendor works at when was then simply known as Comiskey Park in the first season the new White Sox ballpark opened in this 1991 file photo.

We asked readers their most memorable summer job growing up in the Chicago area. Here’s what you told us, the responses lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“Portillo’s order taker. I took my first paycheck to MC Mages Sporting Goods in Woodridge to purchase myself a Tony Amonte Blackhawks sweater.”

Heather Marsala

“Lifeguard on Evanston lakefront. I loved being on the lake, helping people, and having fun on rough water days. Eventually became the assistant lakefront director. Did a lot of rescues. Helped boaters in trouble. Search and rescue. Commuted to Evanston from Oak Park.”

John Heneghan

“Selling hot dogs at old Comiskey Park. ’73-'79. I grew up in the Bridgeport neighborhood and I am a lifelong Sox fan. I have amassed an enormous collection of vintage White Sox memorabilia from these days.”

Michael Hill

“I did three seasons for the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago. Most of the money I made at the time went toward paying my college tuition and student loans. I did enjoy being outdoors for the most part, except on those hot and humid days.”

Bradley Nawara

“I was a server at Ferrara Manor Banquet Hall. Best job ever, but the pay was terrible ... $16 per party, regardless of time spent setting up, serving and taking down. Every day was a different event ... baby shower, wedding, graduation, birthday, whatever. The best parts were seeing all the different ethnic/religious traditions and getting the free meal.... Democratic conventions were the best ... lobster and steak for all. I was 17 then, living in the Austin area. Now I’m 63 and in the burbs.”

Christine Bock

“I worked in a bowling alley the last two years of high school and my first two years of college. I enjoyed working that job in my late teens and early twenties. Me and co-workers would stay after closing and bowl all night until the sun came up.”

Tony Williams

“Chicago Urban League…I had the opportunity to work with other teens in a community that I did not grow up in, but grew to love 💕. I eventually attended HS in that same community. I made lifelong friends. #cabrinigreen💯”

Brwnizjay Johnson

“YCC youth conservation corps. I was 16 and we lived in a dorm on the NU campus and worked outside on projects like building a boat dock and stripping and painting the Evanston lighthouse. I was really happy.”

Andrew Zwick

“I had two routes delivering newspapers in 1978 in Pilsen.”

Manny Martinez

“Volunteering at Quigley Summer Camp. Slicing meat at White Hen. Working in the millinery department at Zayre… Until I got fired! Those were the days.😂”

Judi Heller

“1972, 1973 Kelly High School/ Brighton Park Performing Arts. We learned numbers from “Scott Joplin,” “Duke Ellington” and musicals, “Jesus Christ Super Star,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “South Pacific,” & “Desert Song.” We performed at venues such as The Martinique, Ford City, and other Chicago Public Schools. High school kids taught the little ones, and we got PAID for it!”

Delores Dousias

