The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News Chicago

Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- hostage with Chicago roots

The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have ties to Chicago. Last week, his mother was named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of 2024.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- hostage with Chicago roots
image (6).Hersh Goldberg-Polin (left) is pictured with his parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin. Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas at a music festival on Oct. 7.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin (left) is pictured with his parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin. Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas at a music festival on Oct. 7.

Provided by family

JERUSALEM — Hamas has released a recorded video of a renowned Israeli American hostage.

The video was the first sign of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. It’s not clear when the video was taken.

In it, Goldberg-Polin accused Israel’s government of abandoning the people who are being held hostage by Hamas. He also claimed that some 70 captives have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign. Goldberg-Polin was clearly speaking under duress, and the claim could not be independently verified.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was at the Tribe of Nova music festival when Hamas launched its attack from nearby Gaza. In the video, Goldberg-Polin is missing part of his left arm.

Related

Witnesses said he lost it when attackers tossed grenades into a shelter where people had taken refuge. He tied a tourniquet around it before being bundled into the truck.

Though there was no date on the video, Goldberg-Polin appeared to reference the weeklong Jewish holiday of Passover. Passover began Monday.

His family said they gave permission for the video to be published after Hamas released it.

Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Rachel Golberg and Jon Polin, are Chicago natives. Last week, Rachel Goldberg was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in 2024.

“This distressing video serves as an urgent call to take swift and decisive action to resolve this horrific humanitarian crisis and ensure the safe return of our loved ones,” his family said in a statement released by a forum for hostages’ relatives.

Hostages’ families have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to secure the release of their relatives.

Goldberg-Polin is one of the most recognized captives. Posters with his image are pinned up across Israel. Rachel Goldberg has met with world leaders and addressed the United Nations.

Jon Polin grew up in West Rogers Park and Skokie. Rachel Goldberg was raised in Streeterville on Lake Shore Drive. Her mom still lives downtown near Navy Pier, and Polin’s mom lives in Evanston.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., told the Sun-Times that of the 12 U.S. citizens captured by Hamas, five have Illinois connections, including Goldberg-Polin. Natalie and Judith Raanan, the Evanston daughter and mother, were released by Hamas on Oct. 20.

Contributing: Kaitlin Washburn

Next Up In Israel-Hamas War
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
An empty chair at Passover Seder, affixed with a picture of a hostage
Congress backs billions in aid for Ukraine, Israel. How did Illinois members vote?
Chicagoans with ties to Middle East brace for consequences after Iran's missile strike on Israel
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
The Latest
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
La Voz Chicago
Sheriff del Condado de Cook: Yo apoyo el Proyecto de Ley Karina para proteger a sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica
Actualmente, incluso cuando una superviviente puede demostrar ante un juez que está en peligro, la ley deja en manos de su agresor la decisión de entregar las armas. Esto es absurdo.
By Thomas J. Dart
 
USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Bears
A chance to wipe out 75 years of Bears quarterback futility with one simple announcement
If presumed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is as good as advertised, Chicago won’t know what to do with itself.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A photo of fresh concrete sidewalk where the rat hole (inset) once was in Roscoe Village.
Roscoe Village
Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village removed by city
The Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village became a viral phenomenon in January. Officials say the concrete slab was preserved and its destination is being decided.
By Jessica Ma
 
Trump Hush Money
Columnists
Why Republicans are actually relieved Trump is on trial
Most Americans say Republican efforts to limit abortion access go too far, so it’s easier for GOP leaders to blast the Trump trials as political “witch hunts” than to defend their unpopular policies.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Barbie-Kristi Yamaguchi
Celebrities
Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is 'tickled pink' to inspire a Barbie doll
Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to win an individual figure skating gold medal, at the 1992 Winter Olympics.
By Terry Tang | Associated Press
 