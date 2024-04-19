The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades

Los usuarios de Chicago ahora pueden encontrar una marca de verificación azul bajo su nombre, como parte del proceso de verificación de usuarios de Uber.

By  Jessica Ma
   
Uber lanzó el jueves un programa de verificación de usuarios en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades. | Nam Y. Huh/Fotos AP

Los conductores de Uber afirman que el nuevo programa de verificación de usuarios de la empresa, cuyo objetivo es confirmar la identidad de los pasajeros, es un paso en la dirección correcta.

Desde hace tiempo, los conductores de Uber han expresado preocupación por su seguridad. Para ayudar a aliviar esas preocupaciones, Uber puso en marcha el jueves un nuevo programa piloto de verificación de pasajeros para confirmar sus identidades en 12 ciudades, entre ellas Chicago.

“Quiero que todo el mundo esté seguro, y es bueno que inicien el proceso”, dijo Lori Simmons, de 42 años, quien es conductora de Uber desde hace casi una década.

Simmons, organizadora de conductores de la Chicago Gig Alliance, afirma que trabajar para la empresa “da más miedo y es más peligroso” cada año. Simmons ya no conduce de noche, señalando los robos de vehículos que han sufrido conductores que conoce.

“Soy muy cuidadosa sobre cuándo y adónde salgo, porque estoy muy nerviosa”, dijo Simmons. “Conozco a mucha gente que está así en estos días”.

En 2023, Adriana Arocha-Duque, de 34 años, conductora de Lyft, fue baleada. Las imágenes de video mostraban a cuatro personas huyendo de su vehículo. La policía dijo que el incidente parecía ser un robo.

El nuevo programa de Uber pretende “tranquilizar a los conductores”, afirma Andrew Hasbun, responsable de comunicaciones de seguridad de la empresa de transporte.

Hasbun agregó que los comentarios de los conductores han sido “muy claros”. Quieren saber más sobre quién sube a su vehículo, señaló.

“Nuestro objetivo es enviar un mensaje claro a todo aquel que busque causar daño en Uber: que Uber no es el lugar para hacerlo”, dijo Hasbun.

Aunque Simmons considera que el programa es un primer paso, quiere que Uber haga que la verificación de los usuarios sea “obligatoria al 100% para todas las cuentas”, no sólo en Chicago, sino en todas partes.

“El problema es la gente que hace un mal uso de la aplicación de forma consciente”, destacó Simmons. “A menos que sea obligatorio, no veo cómo se va a atrapar a quienes lo hacen”.

Con este programa piloto, Uber quiere incorporar comentarios sobre cómo los pasajeros y conductores utilizan la función, que la compañía espera implementar a nivel nacional, dijo Hasbun.

“Aún no sabemos cómo será el programa definitivo, porque vamos a aprender mucho con este programa piloto”, agregó.

Según Uber, los conductores verán el distintivo de conductor verificado cuando decidan aceptar un viaje. Hasbun destacó que los conductores pueden “aceptar o rechazar cualquier oferta sin ninguna penalización”.

Aun así, a los conductores les preocupan las consecuencias de rechazar un viaje.

“Si te dan 10 viajes seguidos, todos son malos, y no sabes si te van a dar otro, tienes que aceptarlo”, comentó Simmons. “No hay mucho que se pueda hacer”.

En cuanto a los pasajeros de Chicago, quizá encuentren una marca de verificación azul bajo sus nombres.

Muchas de las cuentas de los usuarios se verificarán automáticamente utilizando la información de sus cuentas sin que sea necesaria ninguna acción adicional de su parte.

Durante el proceso de verificación, Uber verificará la información de la cuenta de los usuarios con bases de datos de terceros, como sus nombres y números de teléfono, que los usuarios compartieron al registrarse. Si Uber no puede validar esa información, los usuarios pueden subir un documento de identidad emitido por el gobierno, como la licencia de manejo o el pasaporte.

Según Uber, los conductores sólo verán el nombre del usuario, su clasificación por estrellas, su insignia de usuario verificado y los detalles del viaje. No se compartirán los apellidos y números de teléfono de los usuarios.

“Pensamos que hemos encontrado el equilibrio adecuado con este enfoque, en el que damos a los conductores suficiente información para tomar una decisión informada, a la vez que protegemos la privacidad del usuario”, dijo Hasbun.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco

