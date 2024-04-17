The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Policía de Chicago, socios comunitarios abren un centro de ayuda de emergencia en Back of the Yards tras tiroteo masivo

El centro abrirá este miércoles de 3 p.m. a 7 p.m. en la Richard J. Daley Academy, ubicada en el 5024 S. Wolcott Ave.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Familiares, amigos y miembros de la comunidad encienden veladoras en memoria de Ariana Molina, una niña de 9 años que murió como consecuencia de un tiroteo masivo en el que también resultaron heridos 10 miembros de su familia.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

La Policía de Chicago y organizaciones comunitarias abrirán un centro de asistencia de emergencia este miércoles por la tarde cerca del escenario del tiroteo masivo en Las Empacadoras, que causó la muerte de una niña de 9 años y dejó a otras 10 personas heridas, para ofrecer recursos a los residentes afectados por los recientes crímenes violentos.

El centro, ubicado en la Richard J. Daley Academy, ubicada en el 5024 S. Wolcott Ave., estará abierto gratuitamente al público el miércoles de 3 a 7 p.m.

Representantes de UCAN, Chicago Survivors y otras organizaciones comunitarias atenderán el centro, ayudando a poner en contacto a los residentes con recursos como consejería, compensación a las víctimas y reparación de propiedades.

“Estamos para servir a todas las víctimas de la violencia armada”, dijo Glen Brooks, director de la policía comunitaria del Departamento de Policía de Chicago, en una conferencia de prensa el martes por la mañana. “No es necesario presentar una denuncia policial para obtener estos servicios. Todos estos servicios son gratuitos. El objetivo aquí es iniciar la sanación”.

Aunque el centro físico sólo estará abierto unas horas, UCAN y Chicago Survivors trabajan todo el año y ven la reunión del miércoles como una oportunidad para informar a más residentes sobre los recursos que pueden ofrecer.

“Aunque es en respuesta al tiroteo masivo, este centro de asistencia es un espacio seguro para cualquiera que busque servicios para víctimas”, dijo el martes Leslie Guzmán, supervisora de servicios para víctimas de UCAN. “Cualquiera que haya sido impactado en el pasado o ha conocido a alguien que ha sido impactado por la violencia armada ... el centro de mañana es un espacio seguro donde pueden venir y buscar ese apoyo”.

Durante el fin de semana se registraron al menos 48 tiroteos, 11 de ellos durante un solo ataque ocurrido el sábado por la noche en el barrio de Las Empacadoras.

Los miembros de una familia estaban afuera, en la cuadra 2000 al oeste de 52nd Street, celebrando la confirmación de un familiar cuando unos pistoleros abrieron fuego, asesinando a Ariana Molina, de 9 años.

Otros tres niños y siete adultos también resultaron heridos.

“Las personas que hicieron esto no tenían corazón. Hirieron a gente inocente”, dijo la abuela de Ariana al Sun-Times el domingo entre lágrimas.

La policía dijo que el tiroteo estaba probablemente relacionado con pandillas, aunque los miembros de la familia dicen que ningún familiar está vinculado a una.

Durante la rueda de prensa el martes, los agentes de policía no dieron ninguna información actualizada sobre el tiroteo.

Brooks enfatizó que el objetivo del centro de emergencias del miércoles no sería recabar información para la investigación.

“Les prometo que hay una serie de investigadores que están trabajando en este caso sin descanso”, dijo Brooks. “Tenemos a CVI [intervención comunitaria contra la violencia] que está intentando atenuar cualquier represalia, pero por hoy y por mañana, se trata de las víctimas y de ofrecerles servicios y ayudarlas”.

