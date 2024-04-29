The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina

Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.

By  Jessica Ma
   
Pancho's Cantina se hará cargo del espacio de la azotea del restaurante Plymouth a partir del 1 de mayo.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

El Plymouth Restaurant & Bar reabrirá su azotea el miércoles con nueva decoración y un nuevo menú como parte de su transformación a un bar estilo mexicano renombrado Pancho’s Cantina.

El restaurante, que abrió en 327 S. Plymouth Court en 2005, con un enorme letrero de color verde brillante visible desde la estación de tren cercana y la calle debajo, cerró en marzo.

“Todo sigue igual, los mismos dueños, todo igual”, dijo George Liakopoulos, director de Diamond Properties, propietario del edificio en Loop durante 20 años. “Lo único que va a cambiar es el nombre y la decoración”.

Pancho’s Cantina, que abrirá el 1 de mayo, es un cambio a la azotea del Restaurante Plymouth, 327 S. Plymouth Court.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Antes de cerrar, Plymouth servía comida estadounidense y era popular por su “happy hour”, especialmente con los trabajadores del centro, dijo Liakopoulos.

“Era el lugar ideal, especialmente en la azotea después de las 4 o 5 de la tarde”, dijo Liakopoulos. “Era el lugar de la hora feliz, el lugar adonde ir después del trabajo”.

Las tensiones aumentaron entre los negocios a lo largo de Plymouth Court y el viejo Standard Club al cruzar la calle, que se convirtió en un refugio para migrantes en mayo pasado.

“Es la óptica de un restaurante que depende de que la gente entre, coma y gaste dinero”, dijo Liakopoulos. “Simplemente no se veía bien”.

Antes de eso, cuando llegó la pandemia, había menos gente en el centro, dijo Liakopoulos. Durante el año pasado, sufrió “grandes pérdidas”, lo que provocó el cambio.

Aunque el nuevo menú de Pancho’s incluye platillos como tacos y alitas, el bar de la azotea se especializará en el happy hour, dijo Liakopoulos. Espera que el anuncio atraiga a una variedad de clientes, incluyendo los residentes de la zona y un público más joven.

“Plymouth era más bien un restaurante de antaño. La clientela ya no hay”, dijo Liakopoulos.

Izzy Kharasch, presidente de Hospitality Works Consulting, dijo que el cambio de identidad podría ser “mágico”.

“La clientela actual no busca lo mexicano tradicional, como lo hubiéramos conocido hace 10 años”, dijo Kharasch. "[Debe ser] interesante, innovador y de alta calidad”.

Si la temática mexicana es popular en la azotea, Liakopoulos dijo que planea trasladarla al piso de abajo.

“Vamos a hacer esto en fases”, dijo.

Por ahora, el Restaurante Plymouth hará eventos privados y ofrecerá catering en el primer piso. El restaurante utiliza el tercer piso para baños, almacenamiento y oficinas. El segundo piso del edificio es una oficina de abogado.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Liakopoulos posee seis restaurantes, incluyendo White Palace Grill en el South Loop, inaugurado en 1939, uno de los más antiguos de la ciudad.

“Esto también es nuevo para nosotros, porque normalmente hacemos ‘diners’ o comida rápida”, dijo Liakopoulos. “Creo que va a ser bueno”.

Liakopoulos, que nació y creció en Chicago, dijo que a pesar de los problemas, no quiere alejarse del restaurante. Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.

“Creo en el vecindario”, dijo Liakopoulos. “Creo en el lugar en el que he estado durante 20 años”.

Se está actualizando el antiguo letrero del restaurante Plymouth. El nuevo nombre es Pancho’s.

Jessica Ma/Sun-Times

Traducido por Jackie Serrato para La Voz Chicago

