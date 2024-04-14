Pass bill to protect kids from the dangers of illegal e-cigarettes

Youth vaping and illegal vape products are taking over stores, gas station shelves as well as our schools. Many schools are confiscating all vapes and vaping items, including water bottles and highlighters that are actually vapes. Unfortunately, many of my peers have become so good at hiding it that only a few are caught.

Vapes and vape packaging are made so that children buy them. Flavors such as cotton candy and fruit punch are one of the reasons why many youth purchase and use them. They taste good while still getting the nicotine you need. Some of my peers buy them just because the outside package of the vape has their favorite color or cartoon character on it. With this kind of packaging, it makes it easy to hide while at school.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Right now, the Illinois General Assembly is considering a measure to help keep kids safe. House Bill 5069, which amends the Preventing Youth Vaping Act, would require vape manufacturers to provide all stores and gas stations with a vapor certification that lists the details of their products to make sure that what they sell is under federal and state law. This bill would help to create a list of all legal vaping products, making it easier for people to purchase U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved — not illegal — products.

Illinois lawmakers should pass House Bill 5069 so that all youth can be safe from these illegal products.

Madison Sedorook, age 15, Minooka

Higher education should not be free

I’m a life-long Democratic but draw the line when President Joe Biden touts his agenda for free education (for community college students). I graduated from DePaul University in June 2000, but before my diploma was handed to me, proof of payment was required.

Telling the populace that education is free is like telling voters another cost is on their back. How the president can justify bellowing free education is like saying the juice is worth the squeeze. When does the fruit become bone dry?

Richard J. White, Elmhurst

Trump’s concept of fairness is biased

Donald Trump rages "so unfair" at judges who have family members who work for organizations like the Democratic Party.

Let’s flip the script: Should Trump-nominated Judge Aileen Cannon be allowed to handle the classified documents case against Trump? Should Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett be dismissed from the upcoming total presidential immunity case? After all, Trump nominated all three.

Shouldn’t Clarence Thomas, whose wife Ginni is one of Trump best buddies, be excluded also? Or is the concept of "fairness" limited to whatever is advantageous for Trump? If so, shouldn’t we eliminate the last few words of the Pledge of Allegiance: "with liberty and justice for all?"

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston

Maybe O.J. will raise prostate cancer awareness in death

I do hope O.J. Simpson made peace with God before he died. No matter what people say out loud, I'm of the belief that 99% of the world believes he got away with murder. I was disgusted he wrote the book, "If I Did It" not even considering the effects it could have on his children with Nicole Brown Simpson. Those children suffered her horrific death and were forced to grow up without her and at best, a part-time father. It was and is a tragedy.

In light of the football star's death, I do hope one good thing can result: We give the same importance to the dangers of prostate cancer as we do with colon cancer, breast cancer and other cancers to promote screening. Maybe in death, O.J. Simpson will be able to save a life versus what most people think he did here on earth.

Louise Bajorek, Burbank