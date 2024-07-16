Rebuild Illinois is paying off with safer roads and a better economy

Whether we are talking about public safety, schools, or transportation infrastructure, funding public services is a matter of protecting our economy and quality of life while preventing more costly problems down the line.

The historic bi-partisan Rebuild Illinois plan that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in 2019 is a case in point.

Prior to passage, Illinois faced a backlog of over $50 billion in transportation needs, made possible by an over-reliance on motor fuel tax rates that hadn’t changed in three decades. Research showed that the resulting poor road conditions were costing every Illinois motorist 61 hours in commuter delays and another $627 in preventable maintenance costs every year. Accidents resulting in fatalities and serious injuries were rising. Overall, these conditions were a drag on our economy and a deterrent to new business investment.

Rebuild Illinois pegged annual motor fuel tax increases (to fund transportation improvements) to inflation, including a 1.5 cents per gallon increase that took effect on July 1.

These resources are making a big difference. The state has repaired 6,000 roadway miles and made another 900 safety improvements. According to IDOT, the share of roads in poor condition is now falling, and the share in excellent condition has increased from 21% to 31%. IDOT also reports that fatal crashes and fatalities on roadways has declined for two consecutive years, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported a significant decline in the rate of accidents resulting in injuries per vehicle miles traveled.

Rebuild Illinois has also put thousands of people to work in good-paying jobs that do not require a college degree. Researchers estimate that every dollar we invest in these projects returns as much as $3 to our GDP. Not coincidentally, Illinois has been ranked the second-best state in the nation for corporate projects by Site Selector magazine for the past two years, and has moved up 13 spots on CNBC’s “Best States for Business” list, aided considerably by an infrastructure system now ranked second best in the nation.

While taxes are rarely popular, the data shows that investments made possible by modest annual adjustments to our state’s motor fuel tax are more than paying off.

Marc Poulos, executive director, Illinois & Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

More novelty sports, Chicago

Why limit novelty sporting events to NASCAR? Chicago could host the World’s Longest Bowling Tournament using Midway or O’Hare runways. Simply close the airport for a week for temporary modifications. Similarly, I’m sure Chicagoans would be good sports when the city doesn’t plow the streets in January. Rather than going about their business, the snowed-in people would gather outside to cheer the championship dog sled teams.

Michigan Avenue at Pioneer Court could host a baseball game. The Jack Brickhouse statue would be a thematically appropriate first base. Buses and traffic would rerouted for a few weeks while they rearranged the plazas and street into a baseball diamond. And the windows of nearby buildings could be opened to let balls fly through.

As NASCAR has shown, the novelty value of these spectacles would surely boost Chicago’s image and economy. Staging sports at a race track or other specialized sporting venue is a mere affectation.

Michael Glass, Glen Ellyn

Actors, stop telling us how to vote

Perhaps 64-year-old actors (cough…George Clooney) should spend their time with their 7-year-old twins and continue extolling the joys of a Nespresso coffee brewer, rather than telling anyone whom they should or should not vote for in a major federal election.

Chris and Bill Craven, Evergreen Park