The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
LGBTQIA+ News Chicago

Trans activist Elise Malary honored with honoroary street designation in Andersonville

Ald. Andre Vazquez, who sponsored the legislation to designate part of West Catalpa Avenue as “Elise Malary Way” along with Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, said it was the first street in Chicago named after a Black trans woman.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Trans activist Elise Malary honored with honoroary street designation in Andersonville
The ceremony to celebrate the wreath with a photo of Elise Malary sits near a row of chairs where Elise’s family is sitting during a honorary street naming ceremony for Elise Malary at West Catalpa Avenue and North Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

A wreath with a photo of Elise Malary in the center was displayed during Friday’s ceremony to designate part of Catalpa Avenue to honor Malary.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Elise Malary was an activist who had been called a pillar of Chicago’s trans and queer communities.

But her loved ones remember her as a “bubbly” and “caring” woman with a contagious smile who started every conversation with, “hey girl.”

Friday, on what would’ve been Malary’s 34th birthday, a section of Catalpa Avenue near Clark Street got the honorary designation of "Elise Malary Way," to recognize the trans rights activist who was found dead nearly two years ago.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), who sponsored the designation along with Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th), said Malary was the first Black trans woman to be honored in this way.

“We know we live in a city that doesn’t treat [Black trans women] with the dignity and protection everyone deserves,” Vasquez said. “We’re going to continue to fight until that’s the reality we live in.”

Family, friends and others at a ceremony on Friday, March 29, 2024 to designate part of Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville in honor of activist Elise Malary.

Dozens of family, friends and others attended Friday’s ceremony to designate part of Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville in honor of activist Elise Malary.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fabi Malary, Elise’s sister, works with her at the Art Therapy Collective. Standing among family and about 100 others who gathered to witness the unveiling, Fabi Malary recalled her sister's work on a campaign called Hire Trans Now that helped train employers on creating trans-inclusive workplaces.

“Your presence here is a testament to the love and respect Elise brought out of everyone who knew her,” Fabi Malary said. “Elise was not only my sibling, but was and still is my strength, source of resilience and authenticity.”

The moment was bittersweet for Malary's loved ones, who mourned her death while celebrating the honor.

"It is majestic that her memory will live on in Chicago history forever," said Albe Gutierrez, a friend of Elise's and an art therapist at the Chicago Therapy Collective. "It is some consolation, since she is not with us."

Fabi Malary, Elise Malary’s sister, removes the cover over the Elise Malary Way sign during a honorary street naming ceremony for Elise Malary at West Catalpa Avenue and North Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Standing on a borrowed ladder, Fabi Malary unveils the “Elise Malary Way” sign on Friday. Part of Catalpa Avenue near Clark Street now honors Malary’s sister, a trans rights activist.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The unveiling was delayed briefly when the string attached to the sign cover broke. Vasquez ran to grab a ladder, but someone in the crowd beat him to it, borrowing a ladder from a grocery store across the street. Friends joked that Elise would've laughed at the mishap.

Vasquez said the area will soon become “Catalpa Plaza,” with space for farmers markets and art installations. He said his office is coming up with more ways to honor Malary as the plaza develops.

“She’s always going to be here with us and this is an important testament to that,” Vasquez said.

Trans and Haitian Flags along with pro-trans messages hang on the fences near the honorary street naming ceremony for Elise Malary at West Catalpa Avenue and North Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Trans and Haitian Flags along with pro-trans messages hang on the fences near the portion of Catalpa Avenue designated “Honorary Elise Malary Way” after the trans activist who died two years ago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Richard Phelan, former Cook County Board president who restored abortion services, dies at 86
Measles case confirmed in suburban Cook County, 52 cases reported in Chicago
Chicago health department holds first Transgender Health and Wellness summit
Pen pals for 64 years, World War II ‘minemen’ meet for the first time
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Pilsen for Good Friday Via Crucis
It’s over (finally)! Ten days later, O’Neill Burke declares victory, Harris concedes in state’s attorney primary
The Latest
MINESWEEPERS-032924-16.JPG
News
Pen pals for 64 years, World War II ‘minemen’ meet for the first time
Myron Petrakis, 101, and Marvin Elfman, 97, were both minesweepers at the tail end of World War II.
By Violet Miller
 
Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is carried down from the cross during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.
Religion
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Pilsen for Good Friday Via Crucis
The annual event, now in its 47th year, reenacts the events around Jesus’ crucifixion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Beyonce performs during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 7, 2016.
Music
Beyoncé's epic ‘Act ll: Cowboy Carter’ defies categorization, redefines American style
If the album, five years in the making, was inspired by the racist backlash she faced after performing at the 2016 CMAs with The Chicks, as many fans have theorized, she’s eclipsed it and then some. Tell Beyoncé she isn’t welcomed in your space; she’ll carve out a bigger one.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
Terrence Shannon Jr. celebrates during Illinois’ win over Rutgers.
College Sports
Nobody’s having more fun than Elite Eight-bound Illinois, but a dark cloud still lingers overhead
As the Illini go deeper in March Madness, more and more of our readers are tuning in — and some of them are only beginning to learn about Terrence Shannon Jr.’s case and consider how it makes them feel to cheer the team on.
By Steve Greenberg
 
LauraPausini_EV_6173OKLAU_ph. VirgiiniaBettoja.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Laura Pausini regresa con ‘Almas paralelas’
La cantautora se presenta el 4 de abril en el área de Chicago como parte de su gira mundial con la que celebra 30 años de carrera.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 