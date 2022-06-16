The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds

Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.

Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.

Provided

Elise Malary, an activist for transgender rights found in Lake Michigan, died from drowning but her manner of death could not be determined, according to new autopsy results.

Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.

She was found six days later in the lake near Garden Park in Evanston, bringing a tragic end to a week of searching by friends and neighbors.

Autopsy results released on Sunday ruled her death a drowning, but the Cook County medical examiner’s office was unable to rule if her death was accidental or not.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office did not find trauma on her body, and a police investigation did not reveal any foul play, police said in a statement Thursday.

Police said they would continue investigating leads to determine Malary’s manner of death.

Malary, born and raised in Andersonville, had worked in the Civil Rights Bureau of Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. She had also worked with Chicago Therapy Collective, a group that addresses social factors impacting mental health in the trans community.

She had recently moved to Evanston.

Malary’s death — and the murder of another Black trans woman, Tatiana “Tee Tee” Whetstone, in Chatham — highlighted the burden on the transgender community during the Trans Day of Visibility in late March.

Police asked anyone with information about Malary’s death to contact Evanston police detectives at (847) 866-5040. Tips can also be texted to 274637, starting the message with EPDTIP.

Contributing: Sophie Sherry

Next Up In News
Police arrest 3 on gun charges at large gathering at 31st Street Beach
Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale
5 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Wednesday including 14-year-old boy
Chicago breaks heat record Wednesday
1-year-old boy falls from third-floor window in Englewood, critically hurt
Black Death bacterial plague that devastated 14th century Europe traced to a lake in Central Asia
The Latest
Beyonce has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29.
Music
Beyoncé announces new album, ‘Renaissance,’ set for July release
Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago police car.
News
Police arrest 3 on gun charges at large gathering at 31st Street Beach
The gathering was relatively peaceful compared with other recent unsanctioned gatherings at North Avenue Beach, where partygoers pelted glass bottles at officers in May, and Millennium Park, where a teenager was shot and killed near The Bean.
By David Struett
 
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
News
Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale
The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver Thursday morning at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By David Struett
 
EJE_EventChorus_061522__1_.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: Living Around Chicago’s Industrial Corridors
Our host, Brett Chase, was joined for a live digital discussion on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Watch the conversation to learn about how community organizers are fighting pollution near industrial corridors on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Lucas Giolito took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS the last time he pitched in Houston.
White Sox
White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
“We’ve got a real test in Houston,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 