The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Metro/State News Suburban Chicago

Two winners come forward to claim $1.34 billion lottery jackpot

It’s the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, officials say.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Two winners come forward to claim $1.34 billion lottery jackpot
Two people who bought a lottery ticket at a Des Plaines Speedway have come forward to claim their $1.34 billion prize.

Two people who bought a lottery ticket at a Des Plaines Speedway have come forward to claim their $1.34 billion prize.

AP Photo

Almost two months after they bought a lottery ticket at a Des Plaines Speedway, the winners have come forward to claim their $1.34 billion prize — the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years, and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers, there was a real buzz of excitement in the room,” Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez said in a statement.

“It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well. It was an incredible feeling just to be part of that process — so I can only imagine how the winners themselves are feeling.”

The two winners want to remain anonymous, according to lottery officials. They agreed to split the prize if they won.

They have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisers, according to Lottery officials. They plan to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

Next Up In News
‘Chicagohenge’ is here. What is it, and where can you see it?
Gunman in SUV shoots off-duty Chicago cop shot in face in Irving Park, then crashes into two pursuing squad cars as police open fire
1 killed, 4 others wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago
Man arrested after firing rifle at police in Marshall Square, officials say
Surveillance video shows a relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, police report says
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
The Latest
merlin_96595000.jpg
Chicago
‘Chicagohenge’ is here. What is it, and where can you see it?
The phenomenon happens twice a year, and it makes for a killer photo.
By Alice Bazerghi
 
NUP_198837_00008.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Shadowland’: Illuminating docuseries sizes up conspiracy theorists and the suffering they cause
The activists profiled on Peacock show seem certain about their outlandish convictions, but never offer any proof.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chef and restaurateur Angela Hartnett
Recipes
Can a roast chicken recipe be ‘wonderfully simple’? Michelin-starred chef thinks so
Roast chicken is a home-cooked classic and one of the recipes featured in chef Angela Hartnett’s new cookbook.
By USA TODAY
 
A group shot with most participating anglers clustered around Larry Powell (front row, second from right), who wears his second championship belt in three years and holds the winning salmon, Saturday at Jackson Park during the Slamming Salmon Nightmare Fishing LLC Tournament. Credit: Dale Bowman&nbsp;
Sports
Sharing the fishing party for salmon during the Nightmare Fishing tournament at Jackson Park
Larry Powell earned his second championship belt in three years to highlight the fishing party during the Nightmare Fishing tournament at Jackson Park.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_108399402.jpg
News
Gunman in SUV shoots off-duty Chicago cop shot in face in Irving Park, then crashes into two pursuing squad cars as police open fire
The suspect was able to escape and the SUV was later found abandoned about three miles away by Northeastern Illinois University police. No one was in custody.
By Tom Schuba and Allison Novelo
 