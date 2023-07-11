Northwestern students react to firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, hazing allegations

Northwestern University students on Tuesday generally agreed with the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations that continue to rock the football team and campus community.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks without pay by university President Michael Schill. After the Daily Northwestern student newspaper reported details of the alleged hazing, Schill said he ‘‘may have erred’’ with the punishment and went on to fire Fitzgerald.

The student community questions what will happen next, how the football program and culture may be redefined and how the larger conversation surrounding hazing in college athletics might shift.

Malik Rice, 19, a rising sophomore from Atlanta studying political science and legal studies at Northwestern, said he feels like there’s always been a culture of hazing within college athletics, notably football, so he was not too surprised to hear of the hazing allegations.

Malik Rice, 19, a rising sophomore at Northwestern University studying political science and legal studies, said there is a culture of hazing in college athletics. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

Alongside the hazing allegations and Fitzgerald’s firing, the Daily Northwestern on Monday published a story about three former Northwestern football players’ experiences navigating a “culture of enabling racism.” The three players, who attended the school in the late 2000s, also confirmed some of the hazing activities.

Rice said as a Black student at a predominantly white institution, he was not surprised to hear of football players’ experiences with racism.

“I hope all those Black and non-white football players live life and get better,” Rice said. “I hope they get the healing they need.”

Ethan McAlpin, 21, a rising senior from Houston, said they were surprised Fitzgerald was fired after the initial announcement of his two-week suspension.

“I think there’s a history of ‘Oh, we’ll look into it,’ and then a committee is formed and then nothing happens,” said McAlpin, who studies computer science. “There’s been a couple allegations of sexual assault with a lot of the frats that I feel like the school kind of ignored or kind of pushed under the rug or not really taken direct action.”

Ethan McAlpin, 21, a rising senior at Northwestern University studying computer science, said they were surprised that Fitzgerald was fired. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

McAlpin said firing Fitzgerald was the right move.

“I hope justice is actually sought after because I don’t think that that’s necessarily functionally what’s been done so far,” McAlpin said.

John Chen, 21, a rising senior who studies biomedical engineering, said he was disappointed to initially hear Fitzgerald was only facing a two-week suspension. Chen said he feels hazing activities come from the “top-down,” and thinks the university firing Fitzgerald was a step in the right direction.

“Start up top, and that’s where the solution starts,” Chen said.

John Chen, 21, a rising senior who studies biomedical engineering at Northwestern University, said he views hazing as a “top-down” issue. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

Elijah Huang, 21, a rising senior who also studies biomedical engineering, said the university’s decision to fire Fitzgerald after announcing his suspension was “reactionary.” Had it not been for the Daily Northwestern’s reporting, Fitzgerald likely would have continued coaching, Huang said.

“It’s a little unfortunate that administrations — just in general, not just Northwestern — are very reactionary,” Huang said. “So, if there’s no response then nothing will change.”

Elijah Huang, 21, a rising senior who studies biomedical engineering at Northwestern, said he feels like the university’s decision to fire Fitzgerald was “reactionary.” Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

Dami ​​Akanni, 20, a rising junior from Lagos, Nigeria, said he was shocked to hear of the magnitude of the hazing allegations. There needs to be a larger culture and mindset shift among the football players in order for there to be tangible change and an end to hazing, Akanni said.

“I think now that you see that no one’s safe — even the coach now — [the players] see that consequences will be taken for actions, I think that’s the first step,” Akanni said.

Dami Akanni, 20, a rising junior from Lagos, Nigeria studying economics and voice and opera performance at Northwestern, said he was shocked to hear of the magnitude of the hazing allegations. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

Maddie Kerr, 21, a rising senior studying sociology, said they recall taking an online hazing prevention course as a freshman. Kerr said they knew hazing happened but were shocked to hear details of players’ alleged hazing experiences.

Maddie Kerr, 21, a rising senior studying sociology at Northwestern University, said they wondered about the mental health of the football players following the hazing allegations. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

“The mental damage of having to go through those things, even if you were just witnessing it, I can’t even imagine experiencing it firsthand,” Kerr said. “That’s just so horribly traumatic.”

Abbie Farley, 20, a rising junior at Northwestern studying psychology and cognitive science, said she would like to see more investigation into other Northwestern sports teams. Jacquelyne Germain/Sun-Times

Abbie Farley, a rising junior who has been in the Northwestern Wildcat Marching Band since her freshman year, said she was aware of the allegations involving the baseball and football teams. The reports coming from different university sports teams warrant investigation, she said. Farley, who studies psychology and cognitive science, said she would like to see more accountability overall throughout key university activities and organizations.

“Northwestern is only one of how many D1 schools?” Farley said. “I can almost guarantee that we’re not the only ones that are having this problem. I would hope that other people, other schools feel empowered to speak up and help advocate for change and feel comfortable to do so.”