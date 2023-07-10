The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Clueless NU finally gets it right and did what it had to do — fire Fitzgerald

It seems to this reporter that not only did the football coach have to know what was going on, he subjectively encouraged it

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Clueless NU finally gets it right and did what it had to do — fire Fitzgerald
Pat Fitzgerald

FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB103

Carlos Osorio/AP

The Northwestern campus is gorgeous on this fine summer day. 

You can almost understand why it costs $75,000 a year to go here and the acceptance rate is a rarified 7%.

In short, Northwestern is the Big Ten’s Ivy League school.

Then there’s the football program.

Pat Fitzgerald, the head coach these last 17 years, was fired at dinnertime on Monday. The deed was done by a president, athletic department and PR staff that might as well be from Gooberville, USA.

Ivy League? No, bush league.

The hazing perversity that went on in the football ‘‘brotherhood’’ — and please forget the pathetically arrogant and illogical denial letter from ‘‘the ENTIRE team’’ — finally did in a coach who likely is more suited to be an armed forces recruiter than a builder of college men.

The darkened-room ‘‘dry humping’’ punishment for unlucky underclassmen by older, mask-wearing teammates, was supposed to build camaraderie. And be a laugh riot. 

Well, that’s Hazing 101, people, and it’s about as funny and bonding as beating a friend with a stick because he’s your pal.

And there was more, even uglier stuff, sexualized and demeaning, as hazing so often is. Lots of players knew about it, saw it, experienced it, and came forward to corroborate.

That Northwestern tried to slip in the news of Fitzgerald’s initial two-week suspension without pay on a Friday afternoon is classic information suppression. News often vanishes over weekends, is dead and buried by Monday. 

Not this time. On Saturday reporters at the Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper, laid out the hazing details that the university either was clueless about or hoped would evaporate like Fitzgerald’s meaningless suspension. 

After all, there’s nothing football-related going on these two weeks in July, and losing a couple hundred grand from an annual paycheck of $5.37 million isn’t going to sting much.

But on Monday Northwestern president Michael Schill reexamined evidence he should have had long ago, or maybe just read the Daily Northwestern’s stories, and fired Fitzgerald, who is in the early part of a ten-year, $50-plus million contract.

Fitzgerald defenders say the coach had no idea the hazing was going on. Said Schill in his statement: ‘‘The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program.’’

Coaches know. They are paid to know. And they do know.

Said Schill, ‘‘The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team.’’

True. 

It seems to this reporter that not only did Fitzgerald have to know what was going on, he subjectively encouraged it. For example, at summer practice at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin there was the ritual of putting watermelon slices, rind and all, on towels on the field, and making freshmen players lie on their stomachs, hands behind backs, and eat the fruit as fast as they could while upperclassmen cheered and screamed. Coaches, too.

Photos of Black players doing this, their heads above the watermelon, hands back, are so inherently racist as to be obscene. Yes, that’s another thing: players have come forward to speak about the racist culture they felt Fitzgerald’s reign tolerated and possibly encouraged.

Hazing may once have been winked at, many years ago. But so was sexual insult, harassment, and assault. Then came @metoo.

Did Fitzgerald learn nothing from the Northwestern women’s soccer team being suspended for hazing in 2006? He started head coaching that very year.

What about the 2014 Wheaton College hazing disaster, wherein five football players were charged with crimes and the hazing victim’s attorney was former Northwestern football player Terry Ekl?

How about the Blackhawks’ recent sexual-assault scandal involving suppressed news from a decade before, which cost several front-office people their jobs?

Learned nothing? Hazing and sexual assault haven’t been cool for years, folks. 

If this is what they do in the military — and Fitz loved the jarhead look, the army allusions, the SEALs training, the camouflage, etc. — then join a military branch and go for it.

I guess the bottom line is that this scandal explosion was bound to happen. The fuse was lit long ago.

Above all: kudos to college journalism. God bless The Daily Northwestern.

I met with J.A. Adande, associate professor and director of sports journalism at NU on this gorgeous summer day.

He said he teaches that the meaning of journalism is ‘‘to tell true stories that otherwise would not be told.’’ He added, proudly, ‘‘The work of these student journalists exemplifies that.’’

At least you got that right, Northwestern.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald
The Score reports on Northwestern baseball program’s ‘toxic environment’
Former Northwestern football players allege racist culture within program: report
Larry Nassar stabbed during altercation at Florida federal prison
Northwestern, at the eye of a football scandal, must have thought it would be easier than this
If Northwestern really does put its students first, then Pat Fitzgerald has to go
The Latest
Tylenol extortionist James Lewis in 1987.
Columnists
Tylenol suspect James Lewis told me anyone could have poisoned those capsules — and calmly explained how
In the summer of 1987, as Chicago was coming up on the fifth anniversary of the Tylenol murders, I interviewed Lewis at the federal penitentiary in Danbury, Connecticut.
By Tom McNamee
 
Chris Sale
White Sox
For starters, Sox have had better of Cubs in the All-Star Game
Baseball by the numbers: Sox have had several All-Star starting pitchers; Cubs have had one
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele won’t start the All-Star Game, but it’ll be a super Tuesday just the same
Also: Guardians star Jose Ramirez weighs in on the White Sox, and the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos gets real about his time with the Cubs.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Workers take down and load pallets of the remaining structures from the NASCAR street event on S Columbus Dr, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR Chicago Street Race over, but some streets near Grant Park still closed
Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive was expected to reopen Thursday, but it will stay closed as the city prepares for Lollapalooza.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago
Chicago woman celebrated her birthday hours before dying in wrong-way crash with CTA bus
Charice Rush, 37, was out with friends after a late night of celebrating her birthday when the car she was riding in drove the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, colliding with a CTA bus about 6 a.m. Sunday.
By Allison Novelo
 