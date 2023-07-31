The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Metro/State News

Security officer dies after incident involving teen at South Loop movie theater

The 72-year-old man was known as a wise “older uncle” around the theater, a colleague said.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
A 72-year-old security officer, who had a history of heart problems according to his colleagues, died Saturday after an altercation with a juvenile at ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection in the South Loop on Saturday night.

It took place one day before and near the same location where Chicago police made nearly 40 arrests of teens during a disorderly disturbance.

Police were at the theatre, 1011 S. Delano Ct., about 10 p.m. when they were flagged down by security officer Jackey R. Fisher, 72, who was seeking help in restraining and removing from the theater a female juvenile who had allegedly hurled a slushy at a fellow security officer, according to a police report.

Fisher told police he witnessed the incident and was not attacked by the juvenile, the report said.

After the police escorted the teen away, the officers heard screams for help after Fisher passed out in the revolving doors of the theater, the report said.

A good Samaritan doctor who was at the theater at the time tried to administer CPR and use an AED machine on Fisher, who had a history of heart problems, a police report said.

Fisher was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., according to officials. A Sunday autopsy was inconclusive and pending further studies, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Fisher’s colleague told officers he was talking to Fisher when he passed out and said their colleague had heart problems.

Fisher had worked at the theater for several years and was known as an “older uncle” who was “wise” around the theater, especially to the younger employees, said Patrick Thomas, senior operations manager at the theater.

“A lot of younger people work at the theater so from time to time he would provide personal advice, how to handle things. A lot of the crew saw him as an older uncle,” Thomas said.

“He was a person who was always in good spirits,” Thomas added.

The theater is located at the Roosevelt Collection, where several incidents involving youths have been reported in recent weeks, including multiple arrests of dozens of teenagers Sunday night after a fight broke out and several of them became disruptive and “disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse,” Chicago police said.

