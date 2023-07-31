Nearly 40 teens charged after they ‘crossed the line’ during ‘disorderly’ gathering in South Loop, top cop says

Roughly 40 teenagers face criminal charges after fighting broke out in a crowd as police tried to disperse them in the South Loop Sunday evening.

The charges range from misdemeanor reckless conduct to felony unlawful use of a weapon.

The large crowd was gathered around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road. Dozens of them became disruptive and “disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse,” Chicago police said.

The teens began fighting each other, and some jumped on cars or broke windows in one store, according to interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller. There were no reports of injuries.

He said police have been encountering similar crowds for the past few weeks. On Sunday, the teens “got so out of hand we had no choice” but to make arrests, Waller said, despite more successful attempts to break up other recent gatherings past curfew, he said.

“Our posture has been tolerant, and usually when we say that it’s curfew and we ask them to disperse, they do. Yesterday, they, so to speak, crossed the line,” Waller said.

The arrests “should send a message” to the families of the suspects, Waller said. “We know everyone doesn’t have a predictable home life, but we’re trying to deal with the youth in a certain way — to try to offer other things for them to do and other avenues.”

Thirty people between 12 and 17 years old were charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

A 15-year-old boy also was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. He was also issued a citation for carrying firearm enhancement devices, such as a laser and a firearm silencer, police said.

Another boy, 17, faces charges connected to possessing an automatic weapon and a high capacity magazine, police said.

Among the people charged were three adults – two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man.