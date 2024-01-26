The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Metro/State News Suburban Chicago

Holocaust survivor’s ‘life’s wish’ is to tell her story, keep memory of mother alive

Marion Deichmann’s book chronicles her experience in Nazi-occupied Germany, Luxembourg and France and is a tribute to her mother, who died at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
SHARE Holocaust survivor’s ‘life’s wish’ is to tell her story, keep memory of mother alive
Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” sits inside the Hall of Remembrance at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Ill., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Deichmann was separated from her mother, Alice Deichmann, when she was nine years old. She later found out that Alice was murdered in Auschwitz.

Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” sits inside the Hall of Remembrance at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on Friday. Deichmann was separated from her mother, Alice Deichmann, when she was 9 years old. She later found out that Alice was murdered in Auschwitz.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

When Marion Deichmann was 9, two French police officers in plain clothes arrested her mother in their Parisian apartment as part of the Vel d’Hiv roundups, mass arrests of Jews in Paris, in 1942.

“I wanted to go with her, but they said, ‘You’re not on the list,’” Deichmann said. She moved into hiding in Normandy, where she hid until the Allied powers liberated France in 1944.

Deichmann later learned her mother was taken to Drancy internment camp before eventually dying in the gas chambers of Auschwitz concentration camp. Her mother wrote her two letters from Drancy, which Deichmann found after the war.

“My whole life’s wish was to tell the world of the absolute evil of the Nazis, of the gas chambers,” she said.

Deichmann describes her experience in the Holocaust and her relationship with her mother in her book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” which was published in 2017. The Chicago resident signed copies of her book Friday at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Skokie. The visit fell the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We are fortunate in Skokie that we have a community of Holocaust survivors who live here who have made Chicagoland their home,” Museum CEO Bernard Cherkasov said. “Marion is one of our very actively engaged survivors who is telling her story and her mother’s story of survival, of loss, of resistance, and ultimately of finding resilience and hope.”

Deichmann was born in Germany in 1932, about six weeks before Adolf Hitler came into power.

Deichmann and her family fled the Nazi regime soon after, moving first to Luxembourg, then to Paris, where her mother was arrested on July 16, 1942.

After the war, Deichmann returned to Paris to reunite with her grandmother and uncle. The family immigrated to New York in 1947. Deichmann moved to California in 1957, where she completed her degree at University of California, Riverside.

She and her husband returned to France in 1970, where she worked at the World Health Organization for over two decades. She returned to the United States three years ago to be closer to her children, this time settling in Chicago.

The museum is also showing this month a virtual reality short film of Deichmann’s story, “Letters from Drancy.” The film follows Deichmann from her birth in Germany through her escape to Luxembourg, then Paris during the Holocaust, and her quest to find her mother after liberation. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2023.

“My mother lives in me. She’s present in me. I think she would be happy with me — most of the things I’ve done, not all,” she said in the short film.

“We can never know what it was truly like to live through the Holocaust,” Cherkasov said. “But it’s so important to us to hear the stories and testimonies directly from those who did. Virtual reality films allow us not only to hear the history directly from the survivors but also to be visually present with them.”

Visitors watch a virtual reality film about Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Ill.

Visitors watch a virtual reality film about Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, author of “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The book signing attracted visitors from far and wide. Belen Nuzzo drove an hour and a half from Valparaiso, Indiana, to meet Deichmann.

“To get a real, in-person experience is important to me,” Nuzzo said. “It’s an important topic to learn.”

Nuzzo said she used to have more opportunities to meet Holocaust survivors when she lived in California, so she felt she had to drive to Skokie to meet Deichmann when she learned she’d be signing books. Nuzzo said meeting survivors is important in ensuring the Holocaust doesn’t happen again.

Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” signs her book for Belen Nuzzo, who traveled one and a half hours from Indiana, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Ill.

Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” signs her book for Belen Nuzzo, who traveled an hour and a half from Indiana, Friday at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Deichmann hoped readers would finish her book understanding more about the importance of tolerance and anti-prejudice.

“The color of your skin, the color of your eyes, we’re all homo sapiens. You have to remember that,” Deichmann said.

Deichmann is now in her 90s but doesn’t show signs of wanting to slow down. She said she hopes to continue sharing her story and keeping her mother’s memory alive “as long as my brain still works.”

Next Up In News
John Sasaki, who owned Lake View East dry cleaners, survived WWII Japanese internment camps, dead at 87
Will County residents warned of ‘life-threatening flooding’ in Wilmington as Kankakee River rises
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Bald eagle moves into Irving Park neighborhood, and spirits soar — ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful’
2 CPS high school students killed in Loop shooting. ‘It feels normalized when it shouldn’t be.’
Picture Chicago: 14 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
The Latest
Chicago police tape around a crime scene.
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The 31-year-old man was found outside in the 5900 block of South Ada Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An Ecuadorian woman in a winter coat and knit hat walks with her arm around her son, wearing a coat and hood.
Columnists
Migrants keep coming as Mayor Brandon Johnson hides Chicago’s welcome mat
The mayor is pulling back on accepting and caring for the continuing influx of migrants and shifting to his progressive agenda, like banning natural gas connections in most new construction, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Colin Blackwell and the Blackhawks have struggled to produce offense in January.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks mired in massive offensive drought with just 17 goals in last 13 games
Since Connor Bedard’s injury, the Hawks have played well defensively and had plenty of work ethic, but they’ve been so unfathomably toothless offensively that nothing else has mattered.
By Ben Pope
 
A bald eagle takes off from a tree Friday along the North Branch of the Chicago River near the Montrose Avenue Bridge on the Northwest Side.
Outdoors
Bald eagle moves into Irving Park neighborhood, and spirits soar — ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful’
Bald eagles are not rare in Chicago. But it’s unusual for one to spend an extended period of time near Horner Park. “That’s it. You see it? White tail, white head,” said Mark Hines, while walking his dog along the North Branch of the Chicago River on Friday.
By David Struett
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
Is it too soon to lock Northwestern into another NCAA Tournament? Of course it is — so we’re doing it
Pack your bags, Purple lovers.
By Steve Greenberg
 