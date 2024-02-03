Funerals held for seven relatives killed in Joliet shooting: ‘I don’t have words for our heartache’

A horrific rampage within a far southwest suburban family left relatives lifting each other up Saturday morning as funerals were held for seven family members killed in a mass shooting last month in Joliet.

A line stretched outside Victory City Church for a celebration of life for the slain Esters and Nance family relatives, whose remains were carried in seven white caskets adorned with purple, pink, white and green flowers.

Sobs hung in the air as the caskets were closed on the victims, whom authorities say were all shot by a 23-year-old relative who turned a gun on his mother, Tameaka Nance, 47; sisters Alexandria Nance, 20, Alonnah Nance, 16, and Angel Nance, 14; brother Joshua Nance, 31; aunt Christine Esters, 38; and uncle William Esters II, 35.

The suspect, Romeo Nance, shot two other unrelated men, one of them fatally, in the Jan. 21 attacks, and he killed himself the next day after a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in Texas, authorities have said.

Top row: Tameaka Nance (47), William Esters (35), Christine Esters (38); bottom row: Joshua Nance (31), Alexandria Nance (20), Alonnah Nance (16), and Angel Nance (14) Provided

Hundreds of friends, colleagues and community members took their seats before the Illinois Corrections Honor Guard stood by to salute Christine Esters, who worked as a correctional treatment officer.

“I thought I would have words for today, but I don’t,” said Cara Esters, the surviving member of the immediate family killed, wearing a black veil as family members stood beside her helping to wipe away tears. “I don’t have words for our heartache and I don’t think I ever will.”

Fredrick Lindsay, Christine’s husband, said the pain felt by his family could be treated, but not cured. But he noted they would keep on in honor of their lost loved ones.

“I’ve felt this feeling before, and there’s no cure,” Lindsay said. “How could we ever find a way to get through this? A part of all of us died. But we have to live on for them and let everyone know how good of a family we have.”

Mourners hug outside Victory City Church in Joliet, Ill. after the funeral for Christine and William Esters, Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the family then went on to detail the lives and passions of the seven, with Lindsay sharing some stories from family holidays. He said he’d watch Christine get excited while working in the kitchen to put two turkeys on the table.

“When they’d leave all we’d have were dishes,” Lindsay said to laughter from the room.

“We would laugh and we may have even swapped a couple lies,” he added to more laughter.

Coach Nicole Lincoln, who coached the youngest three in track and field at the Plainfield-based Rush Athletics, spoke highly of their commitment to sports — which also included wrestling and cheerleading — and of their smiles.

“All I can think of is her smile,” Lincoln she said of Alonnah’s smile, adding that she was known as “Lucky” to friends and family.

Joliet police escorted the funeral procession to Woodlawn Memorial Park, where the seven were laid to rest together.

By the time of the funerals Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign to help surviving family members with funeral costs and future expenses had exceeded its $50,000 goal by almost $14,000.

The hearses for Christine and William Esters, Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance are driven out of Victory City Church’s parking lot in Joliet, Ill. after the funeral, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police haven’t determined a motive for Romeo Nance, whose name didn’t come up during the funeral services.

Court records documented a violent history , including a fight with police last year on the block of West Acres Road where most of the Jan. 21 shootings happened. He was also charged with robbing two people at knifepoint in October 2019, and with shooting at a woman during an apparent road rage attack in January of last year.

The suspected shooter’s girlfriend has been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to police as they tried to find him after the mass shooting.

Shakira Richards, a friend of Christine, said the tragedy left an “unmistakable void” in the family and community, but urged those in attendance to come together over their shared connection with their lost loved ones.

“Today we stand united,” Richards said. “Let us draw strength from the shared memories and enduring bonds that bring us all together.”